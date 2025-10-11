2 Millionaires Reveal What They Did Differently With Their Money Than the Average Person

Ever wonder what really separates a millionaire from the rest of us? Spoiler: it’s not always about winning the lottery or inheriting a fortune. More often than not, it comes down to the everyday choices people make with their money — tiny decisions that compound into massive results over time.

According to data from the 2025 Global Wealth Report, the U.S. experienced the fastest growth in its millionaire population compared to any other country.

To get a clearer picture, GOBankingRates spoke with millionaires Matthew Tran, founder of Birchbury, and Chris Kirksey, CEO of Direction, to discuss what actual millionaires say they did differently compared to the average person.

From mindset shifts to surprisingly simple habits, their answers reveal patterns anyone can borrow from. Here’s what they shared — and how you might apply the same moves to your own financial journey.

Reinvest Nearly Every Dollar in Your Company

“My journey to building a successful business has been inspired by a commitment to create financial stability through strategic investments,” said Tran. He said the first thing he did differently was to make a conscious decision to reinvest nearly every dollar of profit back into his company.

When most people start making money, they spend it on a new car, fancy vacations or the latest gadgets. But from the beginning, Tran knew that if he wanted to build something lasting, he needed to keep his focus on scaling the business.

“Every dollar I earned in profits went directly into improving the quality of our products, refining our marketing strategies and expanding our reach,” according to Tran.

He explained that his goal was to grow the business enough that it would one day support both him and his team, but only once it was strong enough to stand on its own.

Invest Significantly on Learning

“I also invested a lot in my learning,” Tran affirmed.

While many people in the early stages of a business are focused solely on the operations, he took time to educate himself on the footwear industry, design and consumer behavior.

“I took courses on web development and digital marketing. I made sure to learn about customer psychology and the trends shaping the footwear market,” Tran noted.

But education didn’t just stop at formal learning. Tran learned from the people he met along the way, from customers to other entrepreneurs. He made it a point to surround himself with mentors and individuals who could offer different perspectives.

“This constant pursuit of knowledge helped me make better decisions and avoid common mistakes that many new business owners face,” Tran shared.

Learn To Start Investing Early

In Kirksey’s case, he said the real lesson came from seeing others make their money grow and work for them over time.

“From there, I realized that they were not getting rich overnight but their consistency in making wise decisions to invest and save helped with building a strong foundation,” he stated. From there, he took those lessons to heart and started making every dollar count not just for today but for his future.

Kirksey’s advice to others is to learn and start investing early, no matter how small the amount is at start.

“Even if you are not earning a fortune, simply contributing to retirement accounts or savings plans is what sets you up for a bigger success along the way,” he said.

Kirksey noted that the compounding interest is slow but it is a steady way to build wealth.

“That is where the real advantage lies, by being disciplined enough to start early and let time work its magic,” he concluded.

