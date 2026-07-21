2 Microcap Energy Stocks to Watch That Have Soared More Than 100% YTD

Energy stocks have been among the market's strongest performers in 2026, but a handful of smaller companies have delivered gains that far exceed the broader sector. Blue Dolphin Energy Company BDCO and Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN have surged 195.7% and 182.1%, respectively, year to date, comfortably outperforming the energy sector's 24.7% advance.

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With both companies benefiting from company-specific catalysts while operating in favorable industry environments, investors may be wondering whether the rally still has room to continue.

Here is a closer look at what is supporting each company's long-term outlook.

BDCO: Refining Recovery Meets Stable Infrastructure Earnings

Blue Dolphin has strengthened its earnings profile by combining the upside of its refining operations with the stability of its tolling and terminaling business.

One of the company's key strengths remains its tolling and terminaling segment, which continues to provide a dependable stream of earnings despite fluctuations in refining markets. During the first quarter of 2026, segment EBITDA remained essentially unchanged even as revenue softened due to lower tank rental activity. The Nixon terminal, with 1.25 million barrels of petroleum storage capacity and infrastructure capable of handling multiple refined products, continues to generate recurring infrastructure-based revenues that help cushion the cyclicality of refining operations.

At the same time, Blue Dolphin's refining business produced a sharp turnaround in profitability. Although first-quarter revenues declined modestly year over year to $81.5 million from $83.7 million, significantly stronger refining margins drove gross profit to $20.6 million from $6.1 million. Net income climbed to $14.7 million from $2.2 million, while EBITDA increased to $20.7 million from $5.1 million. The results underscore the company's considerable operating leverage, allowing earnings to expand rapidly when refining economics improve.

Blue Dolphin could continue benefiting from favorable industry dynamics. Management expects its Eagle Ford-focused refinery to operate in an environment supported by healthy refining margins and steady feedstock availability, providing additional support for profitability if market conditions remain constructive.

DWSN: Equipment Investments Fuel Operational Momentum

Dawson has significantly improved its financial performance by investing in next-generation seismic technology and expanding its addressable market.

The company's new single-node seismic equipment has been fully deployed across its U.S. and Canadian operations, driving much stronger utilization and operating efficiency. In the first quarter, fee revenues more than doubled to $32.5 million, helping lift total revenues to $36.7 million from $16.1 million a year earlier. Net income increased to $7.7 million from $1 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $10.9 million from $2.3 million. Management believes that continued deployment of the newer equipment should generate further productivity improvements over time.

Beyond stronger execution, Dawson is positioning itself to compete for larger and more technically demanding seismic surveys. Its expanded fleet of single-node recording systems enables higher channel-count projects while also opening opportunities outside traditional oil and gas exploration. The company is seeing increasing activity related to geothermal projects, carbon capture utilization and storage, and rare-mineral exploration, providing additional avenues for demand.

As exploration activity gradually broadens and customers increasingly require larger, more efficient seismic surveys, Dawson appears well-positioned to capitalize on these evolving market opportunities.

Final Thoughts

Blue Dolphin Energy and Dawson Geophysical have both rewarded investors with exceptional share-price gains so far in 2026, but their investment cases extend beyond recent stock performances. Blue Dolphin is benefiting from a meaningful recovery in refining profitability while maintaining a stable infrastructure earnings base through its terminaling business. Meanwhile, Dawson's investments in modern seismic technology are translating into stronger utilization, expanding margins and access to larger, more diversified project opportunities.

Although both companies remain exposed to the cyclical nature of the energy industry, their improving operating performance and strategic positioning suggest that investors may still want to keep these high-performing energy stocks on their watchlists.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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