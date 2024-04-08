2 Manning & Napier Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

Manning & Napier was established in 1970 and is located in Fairport, NY. It offers a variety of funds catering to affluent individuals’ organizations and independent financial advisors. Their mutual funds cover asset categories, such as U.S. and non-U.S. equities, fixed-income securities and multi-asset strategies. The company has a methodical approach supported by research and value-based decision-making. It aims to deliver strong performance across various market conditions. The flexible asset allocation strategies of Manning & Napier allow it to adjust effectively to evolving market trends. Overall, Manning & Napier stands out as reliable investment options for investment.

Investing in Manning & Napier mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen two Manning & Napier mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Manning & Napier High Yield Bond Series MNHYX fund invests most of its net assets in below investment grade and other financial instruments like derivative instruments, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and bank loans, which have similar economic characteristics. MNHYX advisors may also consider investing in U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-income securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations and governments, including those in emerging markets.

Marc Bushallow has been the lead manager of MNHYX since Sep 14, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Venture Global LNG (2.4%), Tutor Perini Corp (2.3%) and Brooge Petroleum & Gas (2.1%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

MNHYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. MNHYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Manning & Napier Real Estate MNREX invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are engaged in the real estate industry.

Joseph R. Rydzynski has been the lead manager of MNREX since Dec 31, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Equinix, Inc. (12.8%), Prologis, Inc. (12.6%) and SBA Communications Corp (5%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

MNREX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.01%. MNREX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MNHYX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MNREX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.