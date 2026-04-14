2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks That Can Skyrocket 96% and 107%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

The Magnificent Seven have been pivotal in lifting the stock market to new heights.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the catalyst behind these high-water price targets from Wall Street.

However, even Wall Street's largest companies face headwinds and are no lock to reach these lofty projections.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Over the last three years, Wall Street's major stock indexes have blasted to several record-closing highs. While a laundry list of catalysts has fueled this optimism, it's the stock market's "Magnificent Seven" that have done the heavy lifting.

The Magnificent Seven are seven of the largest and most influential companies on Wall Street, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

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Despite these stocks handily outpacing the S&P 500 in the return column over the trailing decade, some analysts foresee them heading significantly higher. Two of these Magnificent Seven members are projected to skyrocket by 96% and 107%!

Nvidia: Implied upside of 107%

There's arguably no bigger Nvidia bull on Wall Street than analyst Ben Reitzes at Melius Research. Recently, Reitzes affixed a $380 price target on shares of Nvidia, implying 107% upside and a market cap of over $9.2 trillion.

Reitzes optimism for the kingpin of artificial intelligence (AI) stems from comments and presentations made during Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference. CEO Jensen Huang foresees his company's Blackwell and Vera Rubin graphics processing units (GPUs) combining for a baseline of $1 trillion in sales through 2027. With Nvidia handily outpacing Wall Street's forecasts (including its own guidance), Reitzes expects the company to surprise to the upside with its sales.

Additionally, Melius Research's analyst highlighted Nvidia's advances in inference and agentic AI as reasons to believe its shares can more than double. From a hardware and infrastructure standpoint, no AI company has come close to rivaling Nvidia.

But this high-water price target is no slam-dunk. History strongly suggests an AI bubble-bursting event is inevitable. Furthermore, many of Nvidia's top customers by net sales are developing GPUs for their data centers. Even though this internally developed hardware is inferior to Blackwell and Vera Rubin, it may minimize the GPU scarcity that's helped fuel Nvidia's pricing power and gross margin.

Microsoft: Implied upside of 96%

The other member of the Magnificent Seven that can soar over the next year is software titan Microsoft. Analyst Adam Shepherd of Arete Research holds the Street-high price target of $730 per share on Microsoft, representing upside of up to 96%!

This highly optimistic outlook for Microsoft is being driven by the company's incorporation of artificial intelligence. Microsoft was already generating steady, double-digit growth from cloud computing before AI became the hottest trend on Wall Street since sliced bread. Integrating generative AI and large language model capabilities into Azure, the world's No. 2 cloud infrastructure services platform, has reaccelerated its constant-currency sales growth to almost 40%.

Although analysts often overlook it, don't forget about Microsoft's legacy operations. Though the growth heyday for Windows and Office passed long ago, these software segments generate high margins and steady operating cash flow that Microsoft can use to reinvest in faster-growing initiatives.

Shares of Microsoft have been absolutely clobbered over the last five months over concerns that AI might limit demand for high-margin software solutions. However, Microsoft's accelerating sales growth with Azure, coupled with its sustained double-digit growth across most of its cloud-driven segments, suggests these fears are overblown.

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Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.