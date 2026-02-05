2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Key Points

Microsoft is still growing, but some analysts are concerned about its spending pace.

Tesla is in the middle of reinventing itself.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

The "Magnificent Seven" grouping of stocks has been nothing short of magnificent in recent years. They represent seven of the biggest and most influential stocks in the S&P 500, and have been outperforming the broader index in a big way.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

From 2016 through the end of 2025, the Magnificent Seven had a return of 875%, topping the S&P 500's return of 235%. You really couldn't go wrong with investing in any of these stocks over the last decade.

However, there are still some bargains to be had here. Two of the Magnificent Seven stocks are down more than 10% from their all-time highs, and appear to be great picks for investors looking to add high-quality names to their portfolios.

1. Microsoft: Down 21% from all-time highs

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a dominant computer software company, best known for its Microsoft 365 suite of applications, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. The company is a top cloud computing company through Microsoft Azure, and offers its Windows operating system, the Bing search engine, the Edge browser, Xbox gaming consoles, and the LinkedIn social network.

So, there's a lot going on with Microsoft, which is why revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending Dec. 31, 2025) was $81.3 billion, up 17% from a year ago. Net income was $38.5 billion and $5.16 per share, up from $24.1 billion and $3.23 per share a year ago.

However, some analysts are concerned about the rate of Microsoft's spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers. Microsoft reported spending $37.5 billion in the quarter. However, once the bottleneck on AI hardware eases, Microsoft will be in a position to grow even faster.

2. Tesla: Down 13% from all-time highs

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in an interesting position because its primary product is electric vehicles (EVs), and that's a tougher industry to be in right now. Tesla is facing greater competition both domestically and in China, and sales are falling with the expiration of a $7,500 EV federal tax credit last year. Tesla delivered 418,227 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 495,570 vehicles in Q4 2024.

But Tesla's future lies elsewhere. CEO Elon Musk says the company will convert part of its Fremont, California, manufacturing plant to produce Optimus robots rather than its S and X model vehicles. Musk said the company will wind down production of those vehicles over the next several months, and it has a goal of churning out 1 million of its Optimus robots.

Tesla is also making strides on its full self-driving technology, with the goal of not only producing Cybercab unmanned vehicles, but also to allow Tesla owners to monetize their vehicles as robotaxis. Musk said the company plans to have fully autonomous vehicles in as much as half the U.S. by the end of the year -- pending regulatory approval.

That's why analysts such as Cathie Wood and Dan Ives have been so bullish on Tesla stock. It has world-beating potential should Musk's vision comes true.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.