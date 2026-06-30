2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks Worth Holding Forever

Key Points

Backed by a massive deposit base and a dominant digital network, Bank of America boasts reliable cash flows and a lengthy track record of payouts.

Chevron’s integrated energy model has protected investor payouts through a wide variety of market cycles.

Dividend stocks can boost your portfolio growth over the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America ›

By securing shares in elite dividend payers, long-term investors can set up a powerful compounding machine that creates a robust portfolio foundation. If you're hunting for top dividend stocks to buy and hold for the long run, here are two names to consider.

1. Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has paid regular dividends to its shareholders for 38 consecutive years. Its current yield hovers around 2% The institution remains a key pillar in the global financial ecosystem.

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The bank benefits from a massive deposit base and a digital consumer banking network that is practically impossible for smaller competitors to replicate. Because its commercial and consumer banking services are woven deeply into the fabric of the global economy, the business generates reliable cash flows no matter what the broader economy is doing.

Bank of America's business model balances interest-earning retail assets with lucrative, fee-generating divisions like global wealth management, trading, and investment banking.

When interest rates are higher for longer, a large chunk of Bank of America's fixed-rate loans, securities, and bonds mature and reprice into higher, current-market yields. Higher rates initially squeeze margins because the bank has to pay customers more to keep their deposits.

Periods of high or fluctuating interest rates drive high macroeconomic volatility. This volatility spikes client activity, boosting Bank of America's global markets and equities trading divisions, which offsets lending margin compression. The bank also benefits from expanding assets under management and rising advisory fees in its global and investment management division when markets are active. Businesses and everyday consumers might pull back on speculative borrowing during tight credit environments, but they continue relying heavily on the institution's standard transactional, clearing, and asset management platforms.

Bank of America's recent financial performance showed a strong $30.3 billion in quarterly revenue alongside $8.6 billion in net income. Not only were those increases of 7% and 17%, respectively, compared to the previous year, but they also marked the bank's strongest quarterly earnings performance in nearly 20 years. For long-term investors looking to anchor their portfolios, now could be an ideal time to accumulate shares of this dividend payer.

2. Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) certainly stands out as an elite income generator, boasting an exceptionally attractive dividend yield of around 4% at the time of this writing. Chevron has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Rather than operating purely as a speculative explorer, Chevron controls a massive, fully integrated energy ecosystem that covers everything from upstream oil and gas extraction to downstream refining and chemicals. This diversified model generates immense free cash flow, allowing the company to support its aggressive shareholder return programs through all phases of the commodity cycle.

Chevron owns and operates wholly owned and joint-venture refineries that convert raw crude into finished petroleum products like gasoline, aviation fuel, and lubricants. It also operates substantial petrochemical ventures, such as the Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) joint venture with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), to manufacture plastics and additives.

Because Chevron runs an integrated global model, it enjoys a built-in balance sheet cushion that pure-play drilling companies completely miss out on. When crude oil prices face temporary market corrections, the company's downstream refining margins often expand due to lower input costs, balancing out the bottom line.

This scale gives the energy company access to an exceptional asset portfolio, including low-cost production acreage in the Permian Basin and premium global liquefied natural gas projects. It uses this diversified cash engine to maintain tight control over capital expenditures. This built-in hedge means the company can comfortably sustain its multidecade track record of annual dividend increases.

Should you buy stock in Bank of America right now?

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.