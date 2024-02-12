2 Little-Known Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Become Household Names

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss United States Lime and Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) as an unknown winner, and how investors who follow SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) should be paying attention to Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 6, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2024.

Jason Hall has positions in Live Oak Bancshares and SoFi Technologies. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.