2 Little-Known Stocks on My Watch List Right Now

Much of my portfolio is made up of larger businesses -- that is, stocks you've probably heard of. But there can be some excellent opportunities if you're willing to look beyond the popular stocks. With that in mind, longtime Fool.com analyst Tyler Crowe joins me to discuss two stocks that most investors haven't heard of, but that could become much larger businesses in the future.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 22, 2026. The video was published on Jan 23, 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Should you buy stock in Ternium right now?

Before you buy stock in Ternium, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ternium wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Ternium. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Paysign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.