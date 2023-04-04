2 Lithium Stocks For Your April 2023 Watchlist

The lithium sector is a vital component of the expandingglobal marketfor clean energy and electric vehicles. This comes because lithium-ion batteries are the primary energy storage solution for these applications. The increasing demand for electric vehicles, coupled with the need for renewable energy storage solutions, has driven significant growth in the lithium industry. This growth offers a range of investment opportunities in lithium stocks. This encompasses companies involved in lithium mining, production, and processing.

Investing in lithium stocks provides exposure to the growing market for lithium and the potential for substantial returns. The reason being, as the demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions, continues to rise. The performance of lithium stocks is influenced by factors like global economic growth, technological advancements, and supply and demand dynamics in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.

When considering an investment in lithium stocks, investors should evaluate the financial health, operational efficiency, and growth prospects of individual companies. Factors such as market share, production capacity, and the ability to navigate regulatory challenges can contribute to a company’s success in the lithium sector. Additionally, investors should monitor trends in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets, as these directly impact lithium demand. On that note, let’s dive into two lithium stocks to watch in the stock market this month.

Lithium Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)

(NYSE: ALB) Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE: SQM)

Albemarle (ALB Stock)

Leading off, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a leading global producer of lithium, bromine, and catalyst solutions. The company’s lithium segment focuses on mining and producing lithium compounds. While catering to the growing demand from the electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Last week, the company announced its proposal to acquire Liontown. In detail, the company confirmed its submission of a non-binding proposal to acquire Liontown Resources. The all-cash offer is valued at A$2.50 or US$1.66 per share, amounting to a total enterprise value of A$5.2 billion or US$3.4 billion. The acquisition would be executed through a scheme of arrangement for all outstanding Liontown shares.

Year-to-date so far, shares of ALB stock have fallen by 2.67%. Moving along, on Tuesday ahead of the lunchtime trading session, ALB stock is trading lower on the day by 4.48% at $208.65 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] REIT Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM Stock)

Second, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is a Chilean-based chemical company and one of the world’s largest lithium producers. In addition to lithium, the company also produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine, and other industrial chemicals, diversifying its portfolio and revenue streams.

Just last month, the company reported its earnings for the 12 months that ended December 31, 2022. In detail, SQM notched in earnings of $4.03 per share, along with revenue of $3.1 billion. This came in higher than analysts’ consensus estimates which were earnings of $3.80 per share, on revenue of $3.0 billion. As a result, revenue increased by 189.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In 2023 thus far, SQM stock has dropped by 3.30% year-to-date. Meanwhile, on Tuesday prior to the lunchtime trading action, shares of SQM stock are sliding lower by 4.89% on the day, trading at $74.34 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.