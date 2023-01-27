2 Large Cap Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

To begin, large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. These are typically well-established companies that have been around for a while and have a proven track record of success. They are generally seen as less risky investments than small-cap stocks, as they have a larger and more diversified customer base and revenue stream. Many of these companies are household names, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Investing in large-cap stocks can be a good way for the everyday investor to gain exposure to the stock market. Because of their size and stability, large-cap stocks are less volatile than small-cap stocks and can provide a more stable source of returns. Additionally, many large-cap stocks pay dividends, which can provide a steady stream of income for investors. However, it is important to remember that past performance is not always indicative of future results, so it’s important to do your research and diversify your portfolio. Keeping this in mind, let’s now look at two large-cap stocks trending in the stock market today.

Large Cap Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST Stock)

Starting off, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a large retail company. For starters, the company operates a chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. In detail, Costco offers a wide range of products. This includes items such as groceries, electronics, furniture, and clothing. Additionally, the company is popular for its low prices and bulk buying options.

COST Recent Stock News

Just this week, Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has reauthorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $4 billion and declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share. This reauthorization replaces the current $4 billion program, under which approximately $1.4 billion had been purchased and will expire in January 2027. The dividend is payable on February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2023.

Since the start of 2023, the shares of Costco Wholesale have advanced by 9.93%. Meanwhile, during early Friday morning’s trading action, COST stock is trading at around $498.30 a share.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE Stock)

Second, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a multinational pharmaceutical company. In brief, the healthcare company develops and produces medicines and vaccines for various health conditions. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and has a strong portfolio of patented drugs, including some of the most widely-used medicines in the world.

PFE Recent Stock News

This month, Pfizer announced an expansion of its An Accord for a Healthier World initiative, which will offer the full portfolio of its medicines and vaccines to 1.2 billion people living in 45 lower-income countries on a not-for-profit basis. The aim of this initiative is to reduce health inequities that exist between many lower-income countries and the rest of the world.

Initially, the Accord was launched in May 2022. This includes a commitment from Pfizer for access to all its patented medicines and vaccines available in the U.S. or European Union on a not-for-profit basis to 45 lower-income countries. Pfizer will now expand its offering under the Accord to include off-patent products, bringing the total offering from 23 products to around 500 products.

Year-to-date shares of PFE stock have fallen by 13.68% so far in 2023. While on Friday morning PFE stock is trading at $44.10 a share.

