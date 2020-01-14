By Brett Owens

I hope last weekaEURtms Iran head-fake didnaEURtmt have you thinking about buying so-called aEURoesafeaEUR dividends like Treasuries. Because these tired income standbys arenaEURtmt safe at all!

With your nest egg yielding a pathetic 1.9%, youaEURtmre guaranteed losses, with inflation running at 2.1%. So today weaEURtmre going to make a simple contrarian move that will:

Hand us huge 8.6%+ cash dividendsaEUR"nearly five times what Treasuries pay.

Pay us every month, not every quarter.

Set us up for nice price gains aEURoeon the side,aEUR and aEUR

