2 Invesco Mutual Funds That You Can Invest In Now

Invesco mutual funds offer a compelling investment option. Invesco has a team of more than 8,400 dedicated professionals spread across 26 countries and $1.5 trillion in assets. The funds offer a combination of expertise, art and science, thus meeting the needs of investors and providing tailored solutions that span asset classes and strategies. Invesco mutual funds tackle challenges and integrate ESG principles into their approach. All these aspects make Invesco mutual funds a reliable choice for investments.

Mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen two Invesco mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. These funds boast a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Income MLPZX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in the master limited partnership of companies, which are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPZX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPZX since Mar 30, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Energy Transfer (14.3%), MPLX (14%) and Western Midstream Partners, LP (9.7%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

MLPZX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 32.4% and 11.8%, respectively. MLPZX has an annual expense ratio of 1.13%, which is less than the category average of 1.56%. MLPZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSMIX advisors also invest in derivatives or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VSMIX since Jun 24, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Pinnacle Financial Partners (2.8%), Northern Oil & Gas (2.7%) and Lumentum Holdings (2.4%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

VSMIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 20.4% and 14.8%, respectively. VSMIX has an annual expense ratio of 0.84%, which is less than the category average of 1.16%.VSMIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.