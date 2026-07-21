2 Industrial Stocks to Load Up On When the Market Inevitably Crashes

Key Points

Waste Management is a recession-resistant compounder thanks to its essential business, strong cash flow, and nearly impossible-to-replicate landfill network.

Union Pacific's irreplaceable rail network and proposed Norfolk Southern merger could unlock significant long-term value despite near-term economic cycles.

Market crashes create buying opportunities for high-quality industrial leaders whose competitive advantages remain intact through downturns.

10 stocks we like better than Union Pacific ›

Market crashes are terrifying in the moment, but they're also where patient investors make their best money, provided they have the conviction and shopping list ready before the panic hits. The smartest names to buy in a downturn are wide-moat industrials whose demand doesn't vanish just because the economy stumbles. Two in particular belong on that list, and both are the kind of business you can buy with conviction while everyone else is selling.

1. Waste Management: the recession-proof cash machine

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) may run the most boring, and most bulletproof, business in the industrial sector. It collects garbage, and garbage doesn't stop piling up in a recession. That non-discretionary demand makes its revenue remarkably steady no matter what the economy does. Layer on a moat that is nearly impossible to breach, its network of landfills, which are almost impossible to permit and build today, and you have a company that quietly prints cash year after year.

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The numbers back up the resilience. Waste Management has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years, expects free cash flow approaching $3.8 billion in 2026, and earns a return on equity far above the typical industrial. It also keeps widening its lead with growth projects that most people never think about, doubling its renewable natural gas production and integrating its Stericycle acquisition to push deeper into medical waste. In a crash, this is a stock that barely blinks operationally, which means any pullback in its price is a gift rather than a warning.

2. Union Pacific: the irreplaceable rail network

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) offers a different kind of durability. You simply can't build a new coast-spanning railroad, which gives the existing operators one of the widest moats in all of American industry. Freight has to move, and much of it can only move efficiently by rail, so Union Pacific sits at a chokepoint of the economy, with enormous pricing power and heavy, reliable cash returns to shareholders.

There is a transformational catalyst here, too. Union Pacific has agreed to merge with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to create America's first true transcontinental railroad, a deal that regulators formally accepted for review in mid-2026. If approved, the combined network could save shippers an estimated $3.5 billion a year while eliminating thousands of freight handlings daily. That is the sort of long-term efficiency prize that could compound value for years.

The catch is that railroads are cyclical. When the economy slows, freight volumes dip, and Union Pacific's stock tends to fall harder than its underlying business deserves. That is precisely why it belongs on a crash shopping list. A recession-driven sell-off would let you buy an irreplaceable asset, plus a potential game-changing merger, at a discount the market rarely offers.

Other things to consider

Waste Management is a wonderful company that rarely goes on sale, and its growth is steady rather than explosive, so you may have to be patient and wait for genuine weakness to get an attractive price. Union Pacific is more exposed to economic cycles, and its merger with Norfolk Southern still needs regulatory approval and careful integration, neither of which is guaranteed. A rejection or a messy combination would dent the bull case.

The point of a crash shopping list is to decide what you want to own before fear takes over, so you can act while others freeze. Waste Management gives you stability and a fortress-like business that shrugs off recessions, making it a stock to accumulate on any dip. Union Pacific offers an irreplaceable network and a powerful merger catalyst, best bought when cyclical fear drives it down. Load up on the steady compounder for safety and the moaty cyclical for upside, and let the next downturn hand you the prices patient investors dream about.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Union Pacific and WM. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.