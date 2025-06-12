2 Industrial Mutual Funds to Buy on Manufacturing Resurgence

With inflation easing and interest rate cuts inching slowly closer on the Fed’s radar, Industrial mutual funds have emerged as one of Wall Street’s standout sectors in 2025.

The U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI recently hit a nine-month high, signaling a manufacturing resurgence that typically leads equity performance. Although still in contraction territory, rising orders and improving momentum suggest manufacturing firms may be on the verge of a breakout. This cyclical recovery makes industrial stocks attractive, especially at valuations that lag behind defensive sectors.

Also, reshoring and supply chain independence are reshaping global production. Companies are bringing manufacturing back to domestic soil. This not only boosts demand for factory equipment and transportation assets but also benefits firms in construction, logistics and machinery. On cue, the S&P 500 Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) has advanced 8.7% year to date.

Industrials are riding the wave of long-term investment in infrastructure and green energy. Higher-for-longer interest rates may dampen some tech aspirations, yet industrial names tied to infrastructure upgrades and electric grid modernization remain well-positioned. Specialized industrial segments like defense, transportation and aerospace also reap the rewards of elevated government spending and corporate capital allocation.

In summary, industrial mutual funds are thriving because they sit at the crossroads of pro-cyclical momentum, structural manufacturing trends and infrastructure policies. They offer a combination of value, growth and inflation protection. As long as reshoring efforts intensify and infrastructure investments persist, these funds are likely to remain a Wall Street favorite through the rest of 2025.

Industrial mutual funds provide much-needed stability and growth potential. Hence, astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected two industrial mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.

Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace FSDAX primarily invests in common stocks. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the research, manufacture, or sale of products or services related to the defense or aerospace industries. FSDAX advisors use fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to select investments.

Clayton Pfannenstiel has been the lead manager of FSDAX since December 2021. Three top holdings for FSDAX are 20.9% in General Electric, 11.9% in Boeing and 10% in Raytheon.

FSDAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.8% and 16.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.65%. FSDAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Select Industrials Portfolio FCYIX primarily invests in common stocks. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, supply, or sale of industrial products, services, or equipment. FCYIX advisors use fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to select investments.

David Wagner has been the lead manager of FCYIX since June 2023. Three top holdings for FCYIX are 7.1% in General Electric, 6.1% in Howmet Aerospace and 5.2% in GE Vernova.

FCYIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.3% and 17.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.69%. FCYIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

