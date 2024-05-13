2 Industrial Dividend Stocks to Buy for AI-Fueled Upside

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) stands out as a transformative force reshaping industries across the board. As AI applications proliferate, the demand for robust data centers and industrial components has soared, with the critical task of managing the immense computational power required by AI systems while preventing overheating of AI chips.

Industry observers are closely monitoring firms responsible for developing infrastructure solutions crucial for temperature regulation, including Parker-Hannifin’s (PH) fluid connectors and TE Connectivity’s (TEL) industrial connectors, which are pivotal for transmitting electric signals within data center servers.

Let’s take a closer look at these two dividend stocks.

1. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

With a market cap of $72.13 billion, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) specializes in designing and manufacturing diversified industrial and aerospace systems, providing motion-control and fluid systems and components for industrial markets, and offering flight control, hydraulic, fluid conveyance, thermal-management, pneumatic, and lubrication systems and components for aerospace markets.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have surged 33.8% over the past six months and about 72% over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On April 25, Parker-Hannifin declared a dividend of $1.63 per share, marking a 10.1% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, payable to its shareholders on June 7. The company holds a 7-year track record of consecutive dividend increases and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 13.95%. Its annualized dividend of $6.52 per share translates to a dividend yield of 1.16%, with the dividend protected by a moderate 23.97% payout ratio.

The company reported its Q3 earnings results on May 2. Although overall revenue remained relatively unchanged year-over-year at $5.07 billion, aligning with Wall Street’s estimates, the company’s non-GAAP EPS increased by 10% year-over-year to a record $6.51 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations by $0.40. Moreover, the company saw an uptick in its gross profit margin to 35.4% in the third quarter, up from 34.0% in the same period last year, driven by factors such as price hikes, a favorable product mix, reduced material costs, cost containment efforts, and operational efficiencies.

Notably, the company's fiscal 2024 year-to-date cash flow from operations surged by 20% to a record of $2.1 billion, equivalent to 14.6% of sales, marking a solid increase from $1.8 billion, or 12.8% of sales, reported in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Parker-Hannifin updated its outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30. Management anticipates that adjusted EPS will fall within the range of $24.65 to $24.85, an increase from the previous guidance of $23.90 to $24.50. Total sales growth is projected to be approximately 4%, compared to the previous forecast range of 3% to 5%. The total segment operating margin is forecast to be about 21.2%, or 24.6% on an adjusted basis.

Analysts responded positively to the company’s quarterly results and guidance, prompting some price-target hikes on Parker-Hannifin stock. Argus raised its price target on PH stock to $590 from $550 and kept a “Buy” rating. Also, Truist boosted its price target on the stock to $611 from $602 and maintained a “Buy” rating, while Mizuho raised its PH price target to $550 from $490 while keeping a “Neutral” rating.

Analysts tracking the company anticipate a 15.03% year-over-year increase profits to $24.79 per share for fiscal 2024, with revenue expected to rise 4.10% year-over-year to $19.85 billion.

In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at 22.65x forward earnings, which is somewhat higher than the sector median of 18.93x. However, given the company's projected growth, margin expansion, and involvement in AI, the multiplier appears well-justified.

Parker-Hannifin stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 16 analysts covering PH, 13 have a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining three give a “Hold” rating.

www.barchart.com

The average analyst price target of $587.46 indicates a potential upside of around 5% from current price levels. However, the Street-high price target of $640 suggests that the stock could rise as much as 14.1%.

2. TE Connectivity

Valued at $44.77 billion, Switzerland-based TE Connectivity (TEL) specializes in manufacturing and supplying global connectivity and sensor solutions, encompassing a wide array of products including electrical connectors, wire connectors, RJ45 connectors, M12 connectors, LED connectors, heat shrink tubing, automotive relays, and a diverse range of sensor types.

Shares of TE Connectivity have gained about 15% over the past six months and around 21% over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On April 9, Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky initiated coverage of TE Connectivity with a “Buy” rating and a $180 price target. The analyst anticipates that connectivity solutions will benefit from increased content and the expansion of addressable markets driven by electrification. The analyst told investors in a research note that exposure to electric vehicles (EVs) and AI data centers offers opportunities to double content over time.

TE Connectivity boasts an impressive streak of 9 consecutive years of dividend increases. On March 1, the company paid its shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. Moreover, the company upholds a conservative dividend payout ratio of 32.55%, ensuring sustainable dividend distributions while retaining ample funds for growth initiatives. The company’s annualized dividend of $2.60 translates to a 1.78% dividend yield, surpassing the sector median of 1.52%.

On April 24, TE Connectivity reported its Q2 earnings results, which surpassed Wall Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom lines, continuing its trend of outperforming EPS forecasts since 2020. In Q2, its net sales dropped by 4.6% year-over-year to $3.97 billion, attributed to declines across all three segments, but surpassed Wall Street’s expectations by $10 million. The company’s adjusted EPS surpassed guidance, reaching $1.86 to mark a 13% increase year-over-year, and also topped Street estimates by $0.03.

The company achieved operating margins of 17.4% and adjusted operating margins of 18.5% in the second quarter, marking a 250-basis point increase year-over-year, propelled by robust operational performance. It also generated record cash flow in the first half of the fiscal year.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, management expects net sales of about $4.0 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are projected to be around $1.71, reflecting a 2% increase year-over-year, while adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.85, indicating a 5% rise year-over-year.

It's also anticipated that the company will reap the rewards of the AI boom. “In our Communications segment, we continue to see momentum in high-speed cloud and AI applications and are seeing the impacts of the destocking coming to an end in both of our businesses in this segment. Because of these trends, we expect the Communications segment to return to year-over-year growth in our third quarter,” CEO Terrence Curtin highlighted on the earnings call. “Based upon our design win momentum, we expect to double our AI revenues from $200 million this year to $400 million next year and expect to build on this momentum to achieve annual revenues of roughly $1 billion in the following few years.”

According to Wall Street estimates, TEL’s revenue is expected to hold steady year-over-year at $15.95 billion in fiscal 2024, with adjusted earnings forecasted to increase by 11.42% year-over-year to $7.51 per share. Furthermore, the company is predicted to reach a profit of $8.25 per share in fiscal 2024, marking a 9.85% increase year-over-year, with revenue expected to grow 7.02% year-over-year to $17.07 billion.

In terms of valuation, TEL stock is currently trading at 19.47x forward earnings, which aligns closely with its own five-year average of 19.52x. That valuation is a slight discount to the sector median of 23.60x.

Analysts have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” on TE Connectivity stock. Out of 12 analysts covering TEL, six recommend a “Strong Buy,” and six give a “Hold” rating.

www.barchart.com

The average analyst price target of $161.00 indicates a potential upside of 10.1% from Friday’s closing price, while the Street-high price target of $180.00 suggests a solid 23.1% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Oleksandr Pylypenko did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.