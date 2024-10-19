2 Incredibly Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

Want to give you portfolio a big advantage? Buy what Warren Buffett is buying. His portfolio has beaten the market for decades, and choosing from stocks he's already purchased instantly gives your portfolio a leg up on the competition.

Right now, two Buffett stocks in particular look too cheap to ignore. The first is a great option for oil bulls. But the second is a great pick no matter what your investing style is.

Bullish on oil? Check out this stock.

Oil prices have been on a roller-coaster ride in recent years. In 2020, they fell below $25 per barrel. But two years later, they peaked above $125 per barrel. Right now, they're back around $70 per barrel. If you think prices are set to rise again -- whether that's due to emerging market demand or geopolitical uncertainty -- there's one stock you need to take a closer look at: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).

Buffett has been invested in Occidental for several years. But he's been consistently buying over time, gradually increasing his stake to enormous levels. Last quarter, he bought more than 7 million shares at his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, bringing the position value up to $16 billion.

What does Buffett like most about Occidental? It could be its leverage to rising oil prices. As an oil company primarily exposed to upstream operations, Occidental is particularly exposed to changes in oil prices. And following its $12 billion acquisition of shale producer CrownRock, the company could see its value soar if oil prices rebound higher.

According to Occidental's management team, cash flow would rise by around $260 million for every $1 uptick in oil prices. At peak 2022 levels, that could result in enough additional cash flow to finance the entire CrownRock acquisition. Of course, oil prices are roughly $50 per barrel lower than they were in 2022. But as history has proven, a lot can change in two years. If you believe in rising oil prices, Occidental is a great pick. Just know that the upside potential is equally matched by downside potential should oil prices weaken further.

This Buffett stock is a growth superstar

You don't have to be bullish on oil prices to love Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). Buffett got in early on this little-known growth stock, but he has yet to sell a single share of his $1.4 billion position.

What does Nu do? If you lived in Brazil, Mexico, or Colombia, you'd probably already know the answer. The fintech company operates exclusively in those markets, delivering a suite of financial services -- everything from credit and debit cards to crypto trading and personal insurance -- digitally. This business model was clearly in demand. Over the last decade of operation, Nu has gone essentially from zero customers to more than 100 million.

Nu's biggest days of growth are behind it, but sales are still growing by more than 50% per year. And with more than 600 million residents in Latin America, there's plenty of runway left for growth.

At a glance, Nu stock isn't particularly cheap. Shares trade at 47 times earnings. But growth is occurring so rapidly that these high premiums could quickly look like a bargain. This year, earnings are set to grow by more than 70%, while analysts expect profits to continue growing by around 50% per year over the next five years. Assuming that's true, Nu stock could be valued at less than 10 times 2028 earnings.

It'll take some patience for this stock to look like a bargain, but shares are undeniably cheap if you're willing to hold on through this period of sustained growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Occidental Petroleum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $839,122!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.