2 Incredible Growth Stocks Up 61% and 52% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The stock market has dealt investors plenty of volatility in 2023, but great businesses haven't gone anywhere. Companies with wide moats and staying power in their industries can persist through tough market periods and enrich investors in the process.

If you're looking for stocks to add to your portfolio this week, here are two names to consider.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen shares rocket up about 60% since the start of 2023. Like many other tech-facing businesses, the push to remain profitable while focusing on growth required streamlined, efficient efforts from management. The company implemented layoffs in the last few years, while gearing the business toward long-term growth in a competitive space with a platform that revolves around just about any type of travel need.

Whether you're a business traveler, you're looking for a spot to vacation, or you want to hang your hat in a new city while working remotely, Airbnb's platform caters to the demand arising from a wide range of travelers while providing a varied supply of stays through its growing network of global hosts.

One of the most compelling aspects of the way that Airbnb generates revenue and profits is that its business isn't weighed down by the cost of managing the listings available on the platform, because stays are owned and managed by the hosts in most cases.

Instead, it makes most of its money from fees derived from stays, like the service fee and other miscellaneous fees and taxes. New hosts are flocking to the platform, with active listings up 18% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

In short, this is a remarkably asset-light business that is ripe for continued expansion without requiring capital-heavy investments. One of the chief ways Airbnb continues to attract new hosts and guests is through a series of platform upgrades designed to facilitate more seamless stays that align with what travelers -- as well as hosts -- want.

Airbnb has rolled out more than 340 upgrades to its platform over the last few years alone. Its summer 2023 release included more than 50 new features and innovations. New features included better pricing transparency when guests are searching for booking options, as well as tools that help hosts set more competitive prices for their listings.

Airbnb also introduced discounts to lower the cost of long-term bookings of three months or more, while partnering with buy now, pay later giant Klarna so U.S. and Canadian guests can pay for bookings in installments.

Profits have surpassed $2 billion over the trailing 12 months alone.

This business could face some challenges if economic waters become murkier. Over the long run, though, management's focus on building a tech platform for every type of traveler and travel need is a competitive advantage that investors may be hard pressed to overlook.

2. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has seen shares soar by about 52% since the beginning of the year. It's been a turbulent year plus for the tech giant, which imposed a series of well-publicized layoffs as part of broader cost-cutting measures to get back to profitability and stay there.

The company's e-commerce business continues to serve as the leading driver of its growth story, with its cloud business Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounting for the second-largest chunk of its net sales.

Case in point: In the first quarter of 2023, Amazon generated net sales of $127 billion. Of that total, $51 billion were derived from its e-commerce business, a figure that represented a slight deceleration from the year-ago period, while $21 billion were attributable to AWS, up 16% year over year.

Even as consumer spending patterns continue to shift against the backdrop of the current macro environment, it's important to not discount the market power of Amazon's flagship platform. Amazon accounts for roughly 40% of all online sales facilitated in the U.S. alone. Bear in mind, the U.S. is the world's second largest e-commerce market, with the first being China.

Amazon's e-commerce platform doesn't just provide a one-stop-shop for consumers around the world to access goods ranging from home to beauty to fashion and beyond, but also for entrepreneurs to launch and scale online businesses. In fact, third-party sellers account for 59% of all unit sales on Amazon as of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 55% in the first quarter of 2022.

AWS still accounts for approximately 32% of all revenue generated in the global cloud computing industry, a space on track to hit a valuation of $1.6 trillion by the year 2030.

Amazon is also making significant headway with its subscription-based services like Prime, and even early expansion into primary healthcare services with its more recent acquisition of One Medical.

This is a business that has shown its ability to adapt to its operating environment while retaining its considerable moat, a reality that doesn't appear to be changing. Patient investors can take advantage of this business and its potential by buying and holding this growth tech giant for years.

