2 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023 Is Over

After some big sell-offs last year, 2023 has generally been a very strong year for growth stocks. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has rallied roughly 30% year to date, and it's possible that the impressive performance will continue. Yet, the index is still down 10% from its high. With many analysts expecting that the Federal Reserve will pivot to cutting interest rates in 2024, more strong momentum for growth stocks could be on the horizon.

If you're on the hunt for opportunities, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think that investing in these top stocks before this year is over would be a great move.

Investors won't want to miss this growth trend

Keith Noonan: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a leading provider of cybersecurity software for businesses and institutions. With the help of various service modules provided through the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Falcon platform, organizations can better position themselves to fend off attacks from cybercriminals. CrowdStrike's AI systems learn and evolve with each new threat they encounter, and the company is perfectly positioned to benefit from growing demand for cybersecurity protections.

The industry leader is already doing an impressive job of building out its recurring sales base. CrowdStrike sells multiple subscription service modules through its Falcon platform, and growth for annual recurring revenue (ARR) bodes well for the company's long-term performance because it establishes an effective floor for performance and opens the door for continued expansion.

CrowdStrike's ARR grew 35% year over year to reach $3.15 billion at the end of its third quarter. This growth was in line with the 35% increase for quarterly revenue, which brought period sales to $786 million. Not only does generating the large majority of its revenue from subscriptions help to make its revenue performance more dependable and predictable, but it also helps cut down on sales and marketing costs.

Along with expanding gross margins and strong sales growth, efficiency initiatives helped the company improve its bottom line. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share jumped 105% year over year to reach $0.82, and the company swung to a profit of $3.2 million in the quarter -- improving from a loss of $56.4 million in last year's quarter.

CrowdStrike's Q3 performance once again demonstrated the business's resilience. Strong demand for high-performance cybersecurity services has continued even in periods when macroeconomic uncertainty has prompted some businesses to take more cautious approaches to spending. It's a mission-critical need that well-run organizations can't afford to ignore.

With CrowdStrike stock still down 17% from its high even after an impressive rally, there's a good chance long-term investors can still score big wins with the stock.

The worst is likely behind The House of Mouse

Parkev Tatevosian: If there is one growth stock I recommend owning before 2023 is over, it would be Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The House of Mouse was devastated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic because many of its businesses relied on bringing large groups of people together. It also tried a CEO transition that did not go so well.

But Bob Iger is back at the helm after passing the reins to Bob Chapek for a while. Iger has done an excellent job cleaning up costs since returning. Meanwhile, the pandemic has receded, and Disney's businesses like theme parks, hotels, and cruises are thriving.

In its fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, Disney's revenue increased by 7.5% to $89 billion. More importantly, Disney's operating income rose to $9 billion. That said, the operating income figure is still below the peak of $14.8 billion in 2018. Of course, that was before Disney started investing aggressively in its transition to a streaming content business model. Thankfully, management has noted that after years of investment, the streaming segment could reach profitability in 2024.

I don't expect Disney's operating income to approach the $14.8 billion mark reached in 2018. Still, given how well Disney's theme park segment is doing, plus the progress in its streaming segment, where losses are expected to turn to gains, I wouldn't be surprised if Disney's operating income is in the double-digit billions in 2024. That being the case, I would want to own Disney stock before the start of 2024.

Keith Noonan has positions in CrowdStrike and Walt Disney. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.