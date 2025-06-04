2 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The most explosive returns in 2025 aren't coming from household names or blue chip stalwarts. Instead, they're emerging from companies at the bleeding edge of technological disruption, where visionary business models are finally reaching commercial viability.

From electric aviation to digital healthcare, these aren't just growth stories. They're potential industry creators.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While some traditional investors debate whether we're in a tech-fueled bubble, forward-thinking companies are quietly building the foundations of tomorrow's economy. The key is identifying businesses that combine massive addressable markets with clear paths to profitability, backed by management teams that can execute at scale.

Here are two incredible growth stocks positioned to deliver outsized returns as their revolutionary technologies transition from concept to commerce.

An electric aviation pioneer

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is building the future of urban transportation with its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Shares are up 3.2% year to date as of this writing, but recent developments suggest the company is making steady progress toward commercial operations.

The company received a significant vote of confidence from Toyota, which just closed the first $250 million tranche of its strategic investment in late May 2025. This partnership extends beyond just capital. Toyota's manufacturing expertise and quality control systems are helping Joby scale production efficiently while maintaining safety standards critical for aviation. CEO JoeBen Bevirt noted in the press release that the company is already seeing benefits in streamlined manufacturing processes and optimized design.

Meanwhile, Joby is rapidly expanding its global footprint. In June 2025, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Abdul Latif Jameel to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, with potential delivery of up to 200 aircraft and related services valued at approximately $1 billion over the coming years. This partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and represents Joby's strategy of direct aircraft sales alongside its owned-and-operated service model.

Joby's commercial opportunity is staggering. The urban air mobility market could reach $1 trillion by 2040, according to Morgan Stanley estimates. The company's aircraft can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 200 mph, making it ideal for short-haul routes that currently rely on helicopters or ground transportation. With FAA certification milestones being met, manufacturing partnerships solidifying, and international expansion underway, Joby represents a pure play on the electrification of aviation that could redefine urban mobility within the decade.

For investors willing to stomach the inherent risks of pre-revenue companies, Joby offers exposure to a transformational technology at the beginning. The combination of Toyota's backing, billion-dollar international partnerships, regulatory progress, and trillion-dollar market potential makes this a compelling speculative play for those seeking explosive upside.

A telehealth disruptor

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) has been one of 2025's biggest winners, with shares soaring 135% through the first six months of the year. The telehealth platform is disrupting traditional healthcare by providing convenient and affordable access to treatments for conditions ranging from hair loss to weight management.

The company's Q1 2025 results were stellar. Revenue jumped 111% year over year to $586 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $91.1 million. Net income soared to $49.5 million from $11.1 million a year ago. Subscriber count reached 2.4 million, up 38% year over year, demonstrating strong consumer demand for digital-first healthcare solutions.

The company provided full-year 2025 guidance of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion in revenue and $295 million to $335 million in adjusted EBITDA. Looking further ahead, management introduced 2030 targets of at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The recent partnership with Novo Nordisk to offer branded Wegovy positions the company to capture share in the booming obesity treatment market.

Yesterday, in a major strategic move, Hims & Hers agreed to acquire ZAVA, a leading digital health platform in Europe. This all-cash acquisition will expand Hims & Hers' footprint in the U.K. and officially launch the company into Germany, France, and Ireland. ZAVA brings more than 1.3 million active customers and has delivered nearly 2.3 million consultations in 2024. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025 and be accretive by 2026.

Despite this year's massive run, Hims & Hers is just scratching the surface of its addressable market. The company's ability to profitably scale while expanding into high-value categories like weight management and now international markets creates a compelling long-term investment case. For investors seeking exposure to the digitization of healthcare, this momentum play shows no signs of slowing down.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $842,015!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 987% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Joby Aviation and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.