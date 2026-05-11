2 Iconic ETFs, 2 Very Different Slices of the U.S. Economy: IWM vs. SPY

Key Points

iShares Russell 2000 ETF offers exposure to small-cap stocks with a higher expense ratio than the large-cap focused State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has delivered stronger five-year growth while exhibiting lower price volatility and a shallower maximum drawdown.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF is more diversified by sector with significant weights in healthcare and industrials compared to the technology-heavy SPDR trust.

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The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT:IWM) provides broad exposure to small-capitalization U.S. equities, whereas the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT:SPY) tracks the performance of the largest companies in the domestic market.

Investors often use IWM and SPY to balance market-cap exposure in their portfolios. While SPY serves as the primary benchmark for U.S. large-cap performance, IWM targets small-cap companies that may offer different growth trajectories and economic sensitivities. This match-up examines how these two domestic heavyweights compare on risk, return, and internal composition.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPY IWM Issuer SPDR iShares Expense ratio 0.09% 0.19% 1-yr return (as of May 7, 2026) 31.90% 44.50% Dividend yield 1.00% 0.90% Beta 1.00 1.11 AUM $753.9 billion $78.7 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Management fees represent a notable point of comparison here, as the iShares fund carries an expense ratio of 0.19% while the SPDR trust charges a lower 0.09%. This creates a cost gap of 0.10 percentage points. Additionally, investors may note a slight yield difference between the two, with the large-cap SPDR trust currently offering a trailing-12-month payout that sits 0.13 percentage points above its small-cap counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPY IWM Max drawdown (5 yr) (24.50%) (31.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,856.0 $1,332.0

What's inside

The iShares fund tracks 1,923 holdings with a focus on small-cap equities. Its sector allocation features healthcare at 18%, industrials at 17%, and financial services at 16%. Its largest positions include Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) at 1.93%, Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) at 0.94%, and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) at 0.72%. This ETF was launched in 2000 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.54 per share.

In comparison, the SPDR trust holds 505 large-cap stocks. Its sector weights lean heavily toward technology at 34%, financial services at 12%, and communication services at 10%. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 8.00%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.68%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.87%. As the oldest exchange-traded fund in the U.S., it was launched in 1993 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $7.38 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SPY and IWM are not just popular funds. They are the defining benchmarks for their respective corners of the U.S. market. SPY, launched in 1993 as the first U.S.-listed ETF, tracks the S&P 500 and now holds roughly $750 billion in assets. IWM, launched in 2000, is the go-to benchmark for U.S. small-cap stocks, tracking the thousands of companies in the Russell 2000.

Owning them is a fundamentally different experience. SPY is anchored by megacap giants like Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, with roughly a third of the portfolio in technology. IWM spreads across a far more balanced mix of industrials, healthcare, financials, and technology, with no single company carrying meaningful weight.

The trade-off is straightforward. Small-cap stocks like those in IWM have historically delivered stronger long-term returns than large caps, but with meaningfully more volatility. SPY charges less than IWM and delivers the steadier, more predictable performance of America's largest and most established businesses. Together they are complementary; chosen alone, the decision comes down to how much turbulence an investor is willing to accept.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bloom Energy, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.