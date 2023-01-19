2 Housing Stocks That Could Be Home Runs for Patient Investors

To say the real estate market is slow right now would be an understatement. Thanks to soaring home prices and mortgage rates, home sales have slowed to a crawl. However, there could be a massive long-term opportunity for patient investors. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Tyler Crowe discuss two of their favorite housing stocks that could benefit as the market gradually normalizes.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 13, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 17, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Green Brick Partners

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Green Brick Partners wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Dream Finders Homes. Tyler Crowe has positions in Green Brick Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dream Finders Homes, Green Brick Partners, and NVR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.