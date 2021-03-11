2 Hot SPACs Investors Should Watch

One of the hot new trends in the stock market is merging with a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) in order to come public. A lot of tech stocks are coming public via this method now, and the biotech industry is not immune. In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 5, Corinne Cardina, bureau chief of healthcare and cannabis for The Motley Fool, and Fool.com contributor Taylor Carmichael discuss two exciting biotech companies that you can buy that came public in this under-the-radar way.

Taylor Carmichael: 23andMe is coming public via SPAC. Have you heard of that one, Corinne?

Corinne Cardina: Yeah. Absolutely. That's a really interesting one. They're going to trade under the New York Stock Exchange under ME. That'll happen in the second quarter. So everybody knows this company. It's genetic testing at home, but they're showing their optionality because they're actually dipping into some new parts of the healthcare business. I'm going to drop an article on fool.com that is interesting about this one. So they're going public. They're merging with VG Acquisition Corp (NYSE: VGAC) and they are going to be working with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) to discover new targets for drugs. So that's very different from the 23andMe business so far so that's kind of why they are going public. They would need to raise capital for this kind of transition from consumer base to more industry focus. So that one's really interesting. Another one you had mentioned was Butterfly Networks (NYSE: BFLY). Can you tell us about that one?

Carmichael: Yeah. Butterfly Network is a really interesting, it's again, a small cap. I mean, I'm doing it from memory. A one or two billion dollar market cap company. It's a tiny company. What they are doing is they're coming up, it's a little similar to Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) which we'll talk about later. They have a new kind of device, it's a sonogram device and it's mobile. You can attach it to your iPhone and do sonograms. It's a sound-based method of allowing people to see, it's like, normally we think about it in terms of pregnancy, you can see your unborn baby using a sonogram. Well, now you could do it at home. You can have a sonogram party if you wanted to. You just plug it in to your iPhone and show everybody. So that's kind of amazing, but they're actually doing a little research in it and there are probably more market opportunities other than just sonogram and unborn children. It's not as detailed as an X-ray and it's not as specific as an X-ray, but you can look at, I think, soft tissue things and you can look at your heart, you can look at various things with a sonogram device. That's really kind of interesting and similar, I think a bit to 23andMe is they may have more kind of consumer ambitions. It's not just for doctors, although doctors, I guess can be a big market. They're also looking for consumers. It's not a hugely expensive device. I think, probably, I might be wrong, I think it's about a thousand dollars or maybe a little less or a little more, but it's not a hugely expensive device. It's a little device that you can put into your iPhone and turn your iPhone into a sonogram device.

Cardina: Yeah. Another example of how we're seeing more and more healthcare being brought into the home is a huge trend that we've seen with digital health, telehealth, all sorts of things they can do.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Taylor Carmichael owns shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

