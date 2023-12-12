2 Holiday Shopping Stocks Suggested by Current Conditions

I learned a long time ago that political bias is the enemy of good analysis, and therefore of successful trading and investing, but it still colors what we hear every day and therefore the investing decisions that many people are making. Right now, for example, there is some debate about where the U.S. economy is headed, despite that this is about something that should be observable and therefore objectively measured by data.

Those of a Republican bent keep repeating how terrible everyone’s economic situation is. That leads to absurdities such as Rick Santelli on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning using the reporting of the November CPI data as an excuse to point out that the raw indices are at all-time highs, something which, barring a massive recession, is always true. Modern capitalism is the most successful economic system ever devised, but it is inflationary by nature. Prices, and therefore the indices that make up the CPI data, inevitably go up over time. If they are not at all time highs at any given moment, there is something seriously wrong. To Santelli, though, for whom everything is filtered through a political lens, this evidence of the economy operating normally was presented as a sign of how bad things are for America.

Meanwhile, supporters of the current President talk as if economic conditions had never been stronger, while completely ignoring that higher interest rates and much higher food and energy prices have squeezed consumers. The fact is that even though the numbers suggest that wages have increased quite significantly over the last few years, people say they don’t feel as well off as they did. At some point, consumers’ perceptions of their wealth and their future prospects will always become more important than their actual situation, but if you listen to too many White House spokespeople, you might think that everything is peachy and that, if there are any problems, they are somehow Donald Trump’s fault.

The truth, of course, is somewhere between the two extremes. Inflation may be slowing, but that signals a slowing in the rate of increase in prices, not an actual reduction in the cost of goods. An item may have only gone up by 5 cents last month rather than 10 cents in previous months, but it is still more expensive now than it was thirty days ago. Most consumers, faced with that situation, don’t feel particularly wealthy or secure. On the other hand, if you look at what people are actually doing rather than what they are saying, consumers are still consuming, with reports of a strong start to the holiday shopping season from both physical and online retailers.

So, what does all that tell us about which stocks to buy? What can benefit from a situation where consumers want to spend, but can actually afford less? This is not something to overthink, and there is an obvious answer here: discount stores.

Companies like Kohl’s (KSS) and TJX (TJX), the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, Home Goods, and others, are where people go when they want to spend money, but don’t have a lot of it to spend. For holiday gifts, they still want brand name labels, just not brand name prices.

Neither stock looks like a real bargain at current levels, but in this case, that isn’t the point. Kohl’s has had problems this year in terms of inventory control and has disappointed on several fronts, so the stock looks somewhat risky based on performance and execution. The year for TJX has been smoother, but a forward P/E of around 24 suggests that it is, at best, fully valued. However, a big cash injection from holiday spending can cure a lot of ills for KSS and make a mockery of the profit forecasts on which the forward P/E of TJX is based.

We are in a holiday season where consumers want to spend, but paying credit card bills, and buying food, gas, and other basics have all become more expensive, leaving them with less to spend than they would like. That makes stores like Kohl’s and TJ Maxx more appealing. Without a big holiday bump, neither stock would have any massive appeal, but with an unbiased look at the consumer suggesting a desire to spend but less cash on hand, they both look like something worth owning for when results for December hit the wire.

