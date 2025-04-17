2 High-Yielding ETFs Retirees Can Safely Build Their Portfolios Around

Are you a retiree who's worried about the stock market? Now can be a concerning time to buy stocks, given the volatility. Where the economy is headed and what the tariff situation will look like over the next year or two are anyone's guess at this point.

But the good news is that there are safe options to consider that can allow you to remain invested in the market and simply stick to solid, blue-chip stocks. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help you diversify, collect dividends, and keep your overall risk low.

A couple of ETFs that may be attractive options for retirees are Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) and Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: GCOW). Here's a closer look at why these might be investments worth adding to your portfolio today.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab fund pays a dividend that yields 3.7% at recent prices, which is an attractive payout when you consider the S&P 500 yields 1.5%. You're getting a whole lot more bang for your buck with this ETF than simply trying to mirror the market. And you're not having to spend a whole lot for that dividend either; Schwab's expense ratio is just 0.06%.

The ETF is able to offer a high payout by focusing on stocks with above-average payouts. It also isn't overly diversified -- there are around 100 holdings in the fund today. Verizon Communications, Altria Group, and Coca-Cola are among its top 10 holdings.

That mix also offers a glimpse into the fund's diversification. It isn't heavily exposed to tech stocks; instead, financials account for the bulk of its portfolio (19%), followed by healthcare stocks (17%), consumer staples (14%), and industrials (13%). The tech sector makes up a fairly modest 9% of the Schwab portfolio, which is important for retirees who want to keep their risk low given the volatility that comes with those types of stocks.

While the Schwab ETF may not be entirely immune from the effects of a downturn in the markets, with its focus on blue-chip stocks and dividends, it can help minimize the impact on your portfolio should there be another steep sell-off in the markets.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

Retirees can collect a slightly higher yield by going with the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF, which yields 3.9% at recent prices. It also holds around 100 stocks, focusing on companies with high free cash flow yields. The ETF does come with a higher expense ratio of 0.60%, but that may be justifiable given the higher overall yield and the safety that comes with it.

Some of the notable stocks among Pacer's top holdings are Nestle, Phillip Morris International, and Gilead Sciences. These are all fairly high-yielding stocks that pay around 3% or higher, with stable and robust businesses to support their generous payouts.

Tech makes up an even smaller position in Pacer's portfolio compared to the Schwab fund. Here, tech stocks account for less than 1% of the ETF's total holdings. Energy (19%), healthcare (18%), and consumer staples (17%) make up the bulk of the fund. And those are all sectors that should provide investors with exposure to relatively stable businesses.

For retirees, either one of these funds can make for a good place to park your money right now. You may even want to hold both of them in your portfolio to further diversify your holdings.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool recommends Nestlé, Philip Morris International, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

