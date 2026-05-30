2 High-Yield Vanguard ETFs That Have Taken in More Than $2 Billion in 2026

Key Points

While dividend stocks aren't getting much attention, a pair of Vanguard high-yield ETFs has each attracted more than $2 billion in net new money.

High-yielders have been one of the better-performing defensive areas of the equity market.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) have both gotten boosts from big bank and industrial stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ›

Just because an ETF's strategy isn't getting much market attention doesn't mean it isn't successful. Funds can underperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) for any number of reasons, but still take in billions of dollars of net new investor money.

Several Vanguard funds meet these criteria. But then again, Vanguard is an asset-drawing powerhouse. It tends to attract a certain type of long-term buy-and-hold investor, which helps make net inflows more durable regardless of the market environment.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

High-yield equity ETFs, however, have managed to do well in part because of performance. They're still mostly lagging the S&P 500, but they've also done somewhat better than dividend growth strategies. For investors whose focus is on dividend income rather than capital growth, that combination of higher yield and better total returns can be attractive.

Here are a pair of Vanguard ETFs that have been doing particularly well at this in 2026. For both, it has resulted in net positive inflows of more than $2 billion year to date.

1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) is the third-largest dividend ETF in the marketplace. So the fact that it's taken in $2.3 billion in net new money so far this year won't catch anyone off guard. The ETF yields 2.2%.

This fund has a relatively bland strategy: it simply calculates the estimated forward-looking yield of all dividend-paying stocks and then includes the top half of yields in the portfolio. But that strategy has delivered overweights in tech -- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is the largest individual holding at roughly 8% -- and several big banks, which have done well as interest rates remain higher for longer.

2. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

If VYM is attracting a lot of money, it shouldn't be surprising that its foreign counterpart, the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI), is also doing the same. It has the third-largest year-to-date net inflow among dividend ETFs, with nearly $3 billion.

This fund also has the tailwind of strong performance for international stocks at its back. Since the beginning of 2025, the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF is up 55%, compared with a 30% gain for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) over the same period. It currently yields 3.45%.

The outlook for high-yield equity ETFs

High-yielders don't necessarily have the media appeal of tech, chip, and artificial intelligence stocks, but there's certainly a case to be made for them. They did really well earlier this year when the market rotated away from tech stocks, but have managed to hang on even when tech reassumed the mantle.

The big banks have again done pretty well overall and should be able to continue with the Fed looking increasingly unlikely to cut rates. Industrials are still beating the S&P 500 as manufacturing demand picks up. Both trends could continue even as the AI build-out remains the market's dominant theme.

Despite that, the environment remains positive for high-yield equities, and investors remain interested in this group.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.