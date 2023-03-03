2 High-Yield Mall Stocks That Look Surprisingly Strong Right Now

Many investors believe that malls are dying, and to be fair, that might be true when it comes to standard suburban shopping malls. But some types, such as high-end destination malls and discount-focused outlet malls, are thriving. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) could be extremely interesting as long-term value investments right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 28, 2023. The video was published on March 2, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool recommends Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

