2 High Yield Fixed Income ETFs to Consider

Bonds tend to go down for two reasons - an increase in default risk and rising interest rates. This supports the idea that current weakness in bonds is primarily due to the increase in rates as the default rate remains quite low.

This combination of high rates and low defaults is the ideal environment for high yield fixed income. Investors can take advantage of elevated yields. As long as the economy stays resilient, the default risk will remain low. If the economy starts to weaken, the default risk will likely start ticking higher, but this would also prompt a loosening of Fed policy which would be a positive catalyst for fixed income.

For Vettafi, Todd Rosenbluth shares 3 high yield fixed income ETFs that are worth considering. The iShares $ iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) is the largest and most well-known. It pays a 5.7% yield and is composed mostly of B and BB-rated bonds.

For investors who want more safety in terms of credit quality, the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) pays a 5.0% yield and is composed of higher-quality bonds rated above BB. Rosenbluth points out that ANGL has seen particularly strong inflows in recent weeks.

Finsum: High yield fixed income is generating interest among investors. Not surprising given elevated yields even despite low default rates.

bonds

ETFs

fixed income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.