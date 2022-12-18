2 High-Quality Growth Stocks Down 40% and 47% to Buy Right Now

Bear markets can be brutal on our emotions. But they can also create terrific opportunities for investors to profit. Even the best companies can see their share prices slashed during economic downturns. But they're often among the first to rally as the stock market eventually recovers.

If you're looking for bargains to buy today, consider these two top-quality growth stocks. Powerful catalysts could drive sharp rebounds in their share prices in the coming years.

Walt Disney

Bob Iger is back. The executive who helped build Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) into the entertainment titan it is today recently returned to his post as CEO. Iger oversaw Disney's acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm -- all of which have gone on to be profit powerhouses for the company. Now, Iger has his sights set on building Disney+ into another potent profit driver in the coming years.

With more than 164 million subscribers as of Oct. 1, Disney+ is already a formidable force in the streaming arena. Combined with over 24 million customers for ESPN+ and 47 million for Hulu, Disney's total streaming subscriber count exceeds 235 million. For comparison, Netflix ended the third quarter with slightly more than 223 million subscribers.

However, Disney's streaming business is not yet profitable. The company's direct-to-consumer segment generated an operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion in its most recent quarter, as Disney spent heavily to strengthen its already impressive content library. But management expects Disney+ to achieve profitability in 2024. Recent price hikes and a new ad-supported plan should help it do just that.

Once its streaming operations begin contributing to its profit production, investors should get a better sense of Disney's true earnings power, which has been suppressed by its growth investments. That should result in a significantly higher stock price. You can buy ahead of these likely gains as Disney's shares are currently still down 40% over the past year.

Airbnb

After foregoing travel during the earlier stages of the pandemic, many people are looking forward to taking vacations in 2023. And they're increasingly turning to Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) to find their dream destinations.

The short-term rental listing platform is also benefiting from the work-from-home trend. So-called digital nomads use Airbnb to find and book lodging at locations around the world, which allows them to travel while working remotely.

These trends are helping to fuel Airbnb's growth. Nights and experiences booked on its platform jumped 25% year over year to 99.7 million in the third quarter. This drove a 29% increase in revenue to $2.9 billion, and a 46% surge in net income to $1.2 billion.

That impressive performance highlights the scalability of Airbnb's business model. The company's profits tend to grow even faster than its revenue, due to the relatively meager expenses it incurs by serving as an online marketplace. More than 4 million hosts take on the responsibility and costs of obtaining and preparing their properties for renters. Airbnb then takes a percentage of these rental transactions in fees.

With little need for capital expenditures, Airbnb is a cash-generating machine. It generated $960 million in free cash flow in the third quarter alone -- and a whopping $3.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

And yet, Airbnb's stock is down 47% over the past year. Like many growth stocks, Airbnb has seen its price-to-earnings multiple compress as investors have grown more cautious during the current bear market. Its stock now trades for less than 33 times its projected earnings per share in 2023. That's an attractive price for a high-quality business that's expected to grow its profits by more than 20% annually over the next half-decade.

Find out why Airbnb is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Airbnb is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.