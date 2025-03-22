2 Hidden AI Stocks to Buy in the S&P 500 Sell-Off

It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks have sold off in the recent market correction. It's partly due to investors locking in gains, competitive concerns relating to Chinese start-up DeepSeek, and, most notably, valuation concerns. Consequently, focusing on companies with relatively secure market positions that trade on tempting valuations makes sense if you want to buy on the dip.

Retail electricity and power-generation company, Vistra (NYSE: VST), and data center equipment maker, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), fit the bill. Here's why.

Vistra, data centers, and AI

Vistra was one of the best performing stocks on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) last year, so it's no surprise that investors took some profit on it this year. Still, that doesn't mean the power company isn't an alluring stock to buy right now.

The excitement around the company is represented in the table below, which demonstrates how Vistra increased its generating capacity from nuclear and renewable energy last year. As a result of the acquisition of Energy Harbor and the acquisition of its outstanding 15% interest in Vistra Vision (the subsidiary that houses its nuclear business, and renewables and storage projects), Vistra significantly increased its nuclear powered generating capacity and also added to its renewable generating capacity.

Fuel Source Type Net Capacity 2023 (MW) Net Capacity 2024 (MW) Growth Natural Gas Combustion, combined cycle, steam turbine 24,313 MW 24,120 MW (0.8)% Coal Steam turbine 8,428 MW 8,428 MW 0% Uranium Nuclear 2,400 MW 6,448 MW 169% Renewable Solar/Battery 1,358 MW 1,474 MW 8.5% Fuel Oil Combustion turbine 203 MW 187 MW -(8)% Total N/A 36,702 MW 40,657 10.8%

It's good news because the market, and more importantly, the hyperscaler data centers (large data centers often optimized to support data-intensive AI-application growth), have warmed to the idea that nuclear-powered electricity is the solution to their long-term power needs to support AI growth.

All three of the largest cloud service providers -- Microsoft's Azure, Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet's Google Cloud -- inked deals last year to procure power for their data centers from nuclear-powered plants. Nuclear power is carbon-free, reliable, available 24/7, and doesn't have the downside issues of intermittency that characterize renewable energy sources.

It's a good solution for hyperscalers that want to solve their power needs and meet their emissions goals simultaneously. In addition, investors shouldn't overlook the ongoing electrification-of-everything megatrend (electric vehicles [EVs], web-connected devices, smart buildings/infrastructure, data centers, heat pumps, EV charging networks), which continues to drive electricity-demand growth before and after AI became a common talking point.

Vistra investors can look forward to a deal with a hyperscaler, not least because CEO Jim Burke told investors on the lastearnings call "You can assume that we're speaking to all the major hyperscalers and that we're actively engaged with them and the major data center developers."

As for the threat from DeepSeek (a lower-cost AI model from a Chinese start-up), Vertiv's Executive Chairman David Cote argued on Vertiv's lastearnings callthat a lower computing cost (as in DeepSeek's model) implies more data creation and ultimately more data center/electricity demand. That's good news for Vistra, and the stock looks like a good value when trading on 19 times estimated 2025 earnings and with a potential hyperscaler deal to be signed.

Vertiv, data centers, and AI

Former Honeywell CEO, Cote is somewhat of an industrial sector legend, which gives investors reason to feel comfortable buying Vertiv stock. The Nvidia partner competes with the businesses housed in much larger companies in the market for critical power, thermal management, monitoring equipment, and services for data centers.

These are critical solutions for data centers. Vertiv continues to enjoy a boom in demand, with organic sales up 18% in 2024 and a 30% increase in orders, leading to a 30% increase in backlog to $7.2 billion. While the company did see some weakness in orders from Europe in the fourth quarter, this comes down to what management describes as a delay due to bureaucratic "red tape" rather than a reflection on underlying demand.

The dip in the share price has created a superb entry point into the stock, as Vertiv now trades on less than 24 times the midpoint of management's 2025 earnings expectations and less than 25 times its estimate for free cash flow in 2025. They are excellent valuations for a company expected to grow earnings at a 25% annual rate over the next few years.

