2 Healthcare Stocks To Watch In November 2022

Healthcare stocks are a category of stocks that relate to the healthcare industry. This includes companies that provide medical services, manufacture medical equipment, or develop and market pharmaceuticals. Healthcare stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, the healthcare industry is growing at a faster rate than the overall economy, meaning that healthcare stocks have the potential to outperform the stock market as a whole. Additionally, healthcare is an essential service, meaning that even during economic downturns, people will still need to access medical care.

As a result, healthcare stocks tend to be relatively resilient during periods of market volatility. Finally, the aging population is expected to drive increased demand for healthcare services in the coming years, providing further tailwinds for the sector. Consequently, healthcare stocks can be an attractive option for investors looking to add some growth potential to their portfolio. If this has you interested in investing in the healthcare sector, check out these two large-cap healthcare companies for a potential buy-and-hold opportunity in the stock market today.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH)

1. UnitedHealth Group (UNH Stock)

First, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a United States-based health insurance company. The company offers a broad range of health insurance products and services, as well as healthcare information technology solutions.

Earlier this month, UnitedHealth Group’s Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 5, 2022. As a result, this equals an annual dividend yield of approximately 1.28%.

Aside from that, In October, UNH reported a beat for its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, the company notched in an EPS of $5.79 per share, and revenue for the quarter of $80.9 billion.

Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group commented, “The strength of our performance reflects the diligence and determination of our colleagues to improve people’s experience across the health care system and make high-quality care simpler, more accessible and more affordable.”

Year-to-date shares of UNH stock are up 2.22%, outperforming the overall broader markets so far this year. Meanwhile, on Friday UnitedHealth Group stock is trading lower on the day by 5.61% at $513.69 a share.

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA Stock)

Next, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing company. For a sense of scale, Walgreens Boots Alliance has approximately 13,000 retail locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Latin America. In addition, the company has more than 315,000 employees across 9 countries worldwide.

At the end of last month, the company announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. As a result, Walgreens Boots Alliance has paid a dividend in 360 consecutive quarters, while increasing its dividend for 47 straight years.

Separate from that, also in October, WBA reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, WBA posted Q4 2022 earnings of $0.80 per share to go along with revenue of $32.4 billion. For context, analysts’ consensus earnings estimates for the quarter were $0.78 per share and revenue of $32.1 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer commented, “WBA has delivered ahead of expectations in the first year of our transformation to a consumer-centric healthcare company. Our resilient business achieved growth while navigating macroeconomic headwinds. Fiscal 2023 will be a year of accelerating core growth and rapidly scaling our U.S. Healthcare business.“

