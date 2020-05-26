By Brett Owens

Right now, millions of people are plowing cash into this market, gambling that the worst of the dividend cuts is behind us.

I hope youaEURtmre not one of them, because this aEURoedividend trapaEUR is likely to springaEUR"and steal away the income (and value) these folks have spent years building!

Just look at the numbers: unemployment is likely over 20%. Consumer spending cratered 7.5% in March, before this mess even really got started. And now Uncle Sam is demanding that any company seeking government aid first send its payout to the scrapyard.

Meantime, even cash-rich companies are pulling in their horns, like the Walt Disney Co. (DIS), which suspended its dividend for the first half of the yearaEUR"saving $1.6 billion, a fraction of the $14 billion of cash it has in the bank.

This is all why, as I wrote in my May 19, 2020, article, we need to comb through our portfolios to weed out any dividend payers that:

Are in disastrous industries like travel. Have histories of cutting their payouts at the first sign of trouble. Have rickety balance sheets, with high debt and little cash, and aEUR

