2 Growth Stocks You're Missing Out On

In todays' video, I talk about two growth stocks that investors might be overlooking right now. They are both hitting markets that are seeing strong growth trends.

Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF)

Tattooed Chef is a leader in plant-based food products. They sell their products in big chains like Costco, Walmart, Sams, Target and are constantly expanding to new stores.

These are three reasons to watch TTCF as a potential investment.

FY20 Revenue grew 75% Y/Y.

Guidance for FY21 shows revenue growth of 49% Y/Y.

The most recent 10-Q report shows a solid balance sheet with $131.579M in cash and less than $10M in debt.

Skillz is a game platform that allows developers to bring competition, tournaments, and prizes to their games. Skillz is a one-stop solution that handles matchmaking, payments fraud, cheating detection, and much more.

These are three reasons to watch SKLZ as a potential investment.

FY20 Revenue grew 92% Y/Y.

New partnership with NFL mobile games.

The most recent 10Q report shows a solid balance sheet with ~$263M in cash and no debt.

Jose Najarro owns shares of Skillz Inc. and Tattooed Chef, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

