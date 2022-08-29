2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

If you're looking to buy some growth stocks, I've got good news for you.

There are a ton that are on sale right now. The market sell-off has hit growth stocks especially hard because soaring gains for many of them during the pandemic have led to a sharp pullback as investor sentiment reverses. With investors fearing a recession and rising interest rates, growth stocks have become anathema to many investors -- especially unprofitable ones, since their expected earnings in the future become less valuable as interest rates go up.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments about a sustained period of high interest rates leading to a period of sluggish growth hit growth stocks especially hard. The Vanguard Growth Index Fund fell 4% on Friday, showing the additional pressure on the sector.

Though the near term may remain challenging for growth stocks, the market negativity has led to some drop-dead bargains. Let's take a look at two of them that you can buy for less than $100 today.

1. Revolve Group

If you're looking for a reliable yet underrated growth stock, Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) deserves your attention. The online apparel seller uses an influencer-driven marketing strategy to target Gen Z and millennials. The company's selection trends toward occasion-wear dresses, and it's well known for hosting one of the hottest parties, the Revolve Festival, at the annual Coachella music festival. It also recently hired supermodel Kendall Jenner as the creative director of its higher-end brand, Forward.

In its most recent quarter, Revolve's revenue jumped 27% to $290.1 million, and its adjusted EBITDA came in at $26.9 million, showing it's solidly profitable, unlike many growth stocks. On a GAAP basis, it was also profitable with earnings per share of $0.22, and the stock now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 21.6, essentially the same as the S&P 500, though Revolve has a much higher growth rate.

Revolve expects revenue growth to slow in the second half of the year as it faces more difficult comparisons. But the company's unique business model is clearly winning market share in the massive apparel industry, and should continue to deliver strong results as millennials and Gen Z come of age and have more discretionary income. At the current price, the stock looks like a steal for long-term investors.

2. American Eagle

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) might not fit the conventional definition of a growth stock. After all, the teen-focused apparel retailer posted just 2% revenue growth in the most recent quarter, facing similar headwinds to other brick-and-mortar retailers. Such stores have struggled with difficult comparisons from a year ago when the economy was reopening after vaccines became widely available, and Americans were flush after receiving multiple stimulus checks.

However, there's a good reason for growth investors to consider American Eagle: its Aerie sub-brand, which sells intimates for teen girls and young women. The brand has seen its sales explode in recent years as it grabbed market share from Victoria's Secret. Aerie has differentiated itself from Victoria's Secret by refusing to airbrush its models and centering its ad campaigns around real women rather than supermodels.

That strategy has captured a shift in consumer sentiment and delivered massive growth. Its compound annual growth rate is 27% over the last three years, meaning sales have more than doubled in that period, which is an outstanding growth rate for a brick-and-mortar brand.

Aerie now makes up about a third of American Eagle's total sales, and should top more than $1.3 billion in revenue this year, which compares to American Eagle's market cap of just $2 billion. American Eagle is also solidly profitable, and trades for a rock-bottom P/E ratio of just 6.4. It also offers a dividend yield of 5.7%. Combine those qualities with the growth potential of Aerie, and American Eagle looks like a great stock for almost any kind of investor.

