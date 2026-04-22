2 Growth Stocks Worth Buying Through the Volatility and Holding for a Lifetime

Key Points

Amazon continues to invest in broadening its reach worldwide.

Airbnb is expanding its platform with more destinations and add-on services that could drive accelerating growth.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The S&P 500 is already back to fresh highs after falling to start the year. Market volatility can test your patience, which is exactly why long-term investors are best served by tuning out the noise and staying focused on business fundamentals.

The bigger gains come from owning great businesses for many years and letting compounding do the work. When a company is widening its competitive advantage and expanding its market opportunity, temporary sell-offs are often opportunities -- not red flags.

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With that in mind, here are two growth stocks to buy today that should grow in value for the next decade and beyond.

1. Amazon

Everyone knows Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) for its online retail store, but it's also a tech-driven company with opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and space.

The company is expected to spend around $200 billion across the business this year. That spending supports growth at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where businesses are increasingly adopting AI tools. AWS reported 24% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter -- its fastest pace in three years. AWS generates the majority of Amazon's profits, so investing in additional compute capacity could unlock even more growth and benefit the stock.

In space, Amazon Leo is a low Earth orbit satellite network serving businesses, governments, and consumers. In April, Amazon announced the acquisition of Globalstar, which will expand Leo's direct-to-device services. This will enable mobile network operators to offer connectivity to their customers beyond traditional cellular networks.

AWS and Leo could be a valuable pairing. It will offer a private connection for enterprises to bypass public internet service and connect directly to AWS. It will also benefit Amazon's e-commerce business, as billions of people worldwide lack access to broadband internet. As more people connect, Amazon's reach grows across retail, digital entertainment (Prime Video and Music), and cloud services.

Amazon's share price has been volatile with the broader market to start the year, but that's just short-term noise. The stock is trading at 32 times this year's earnings, and analysts expect those earnings to grow about 19% annually over the next few years. This could potentially double the share price in the next five years.

2. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares have traded in a range over the past few years, but the company has continued to grow, creating a buying opportunity. The company continues to expand its platform with more places to stay and more things travelers can book through Airbnb.

These investments should sustain the company's momentum. Revenue rose 12% year over year in the fourth quarter, with gross bookings up 16% -- its highest rate of growth in more than two years. For 2025, Airbnb reported $2.5 billion in net income on $12.2 billion in revenue.

It's adding more independent hotels, which could meaningfully increase its addressable market. More hotel inventory can expand supply across key destinations and price points, helping the platform appeal to a wider range of travelers.

At the same time, Airbnb is pushing into services and experiences, where it's already seeing strong demand. The company is also expanding into grocery delivery and airport pickup, aiming to become a more complete travel platform.

Importantly, Airbnb is growing while returning cash to shareholders. It repurchased $3.8 billion worth of shares in 2025, nearly all of its $4.6 billion in trailing free cash flow. Since 2023, share buybacks have reduced the share count by 6%, giving shareholders a larger slice of the business.

Looking ahead, management expects growth to accelerate in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise 14% to 16% year over year in the first quarter and hold at a similar pace through the rest of the year. With Airbnb stock trading at a reasonable valuation, it could deliver years of solid gains.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.