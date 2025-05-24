2 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might Be Sleeping On, but I'm Not

Financial analysts aren't always right. The stock market as a whole also makes collective mistakes quite often. When you see traders and analyst firms underestimating the value of a fantastic growth stock, the misses can spell great long-term opportunities for you.

On that note, let's check out a couple of high-octane growth stocks that aren't getting the Wall Street love they deserve. One or both might be a good fit for your diversified nest-egg portfolio.

1. Fiverr International

The average analyst rating for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is a lukewarm "hold." Indeed, 9% of the company's shares are on loan to bearish short-sellers.

By comparison, the average S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock has roughly 2.1% of its shares on short-seller loans and a slightly more bullish average recommendation. And Fiverr's stock has underperformed the S&P 500 dramatically over the last three years. The market index posted a total return of 57% over the three years ending on May 22, 2025. Fiverr investors took a 15% haircut over the same period.

That would make sense if Fiverr's business growth were fading out. On the contrary, the freelance gig vendor's annual sales rose 28% over this period, while free cash flows more than doubled:

The comparison to S&P 500 stocks isn't exactly an apples-to-apples situation. Fiverr has never been a member of that elite group, and it isn't even eligible for consideration, since its headquarters are in Israel. But many actual S&P 500 members would sell their cats for financial growth trends like the chart shows.

Yet, the stock trudges along with minimal analyst support and plenty of negative short-seller bets. Fiverr shares are changing hands at just 12.2 times forward earnings estimates, or 3 times trailing sales. The stock looks incredibly undervalued, balancing these low valuation ratios against Fiverr's proven growth chops.

My own Fiverr holdings are down by 53% so far, going back to several smaller purchases in 2021 and 2022. I thought the stock looked affordable at that point, with impressive growth and a huge target market -- "to revolutionize how the world works together." It's an even more tempting buy at today's much lower starting price.

2. Roku

Media-streaming technology expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is another great example of undervalued growth stocks.

Roku's share price is down 26% in three years, while revenues surged 45% higher. Roku's free cash flow growth can't quite keep up with Fiverr's, but a 66% increase in three years is still pretty impressive.

Now, Roku has made a deliberate effort to maximize its revenue and user growth in recent years. The company was a holdout in the inflation crisis of 2022, holding its prices steady while others were raising their subscription and hardware prices. The tactic resulted in a broader financial foundation, preparing Roku for the international expansion strategy it pursues today.

And Wall Street never got the memo.

Over 6% of Roku's shares are sold short today, and the analyst ratings are even more firmly centered on "hold" than Fiverr's ratings are. My own Roku position (with starting points spread out from 2020 to 2024) is down by 9%. The discount is a little smaller in this case, but the risks are also more limited.

Both Roku and Fiverr are on my short list of stocks to buy today, and I'm ready to pounce on these opportunities if the broader market takes a sudden downturn. As affordable as they look from my point of view, growth stocks like these tend to drop faster than average when investors back away from higher-risk ideas.

Anders Bylund has positions in Fiverr International and Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

