2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 In Right Now

Growth stocks can often generate life-changing returns for investors. Imagine buying a stock that becomes a multibagger in a few years, and it's not by fluke. These are steadily growing companies, often enjoying significant competitive advantages and riding long-term growth trends, all of which eventually reflect in their share prices and generate massive returns for shareholders.

Here are two such incredible growth stocks you could buy right now with as little as $1,000.

This phenomenal growth stock could grow even bigger

Visa (NYSE: V) is the leading payments processing company in the world. By connecting card issuers, consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and the government across the globe, Visa facilitates digital transactions and earns fees on them.

Those transactions now run into trillions of dollars. In the 12 months through March 31, 2025, for instance, Visa processed over 315 billion transactions, worth a whopping $16 trillion.

Moreover, Visa generates hefty margins and boatloads of cash from all of that business. Here's a 10-year chart showing the steady growth in Visa's key operational metrics over the past decade. During the period, Visa's net income and cash flows more than tripled, while the stock price quintupled. Put another way, if you'd invested $1,000 in Visa stock 10 years ago, your money would be worth $5,000 today.

That's how growth stocks work -- they keep multiplying your money, backed by the underlying company's strong fundamentals and growth catalysts. Visa's leadership position, asset-light business with minimal credit risk, and the rising global trend of digitization have all worked in its favor.

E-commerce and digital banking are huge facilitators. As more people bank and shop online, demand for digital payment tools like credit cards, debit cards, and wallets should continue to rise. Meanwhile, Visa remains an innovator, launching new payment features, enhancing security and risk management, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) as it launches new products and services.

As long as Visa continues to innovate to remain ahead of competition and generate hefty margins, its stock could remain an unstoppable force for years to come.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a phenomenal wealth compounder over the years and decades. From an online bookstore to becoming the world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon has come a long way over its 30 years of existence. But that's not where the stock's appeal now lies.

Amazon's cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the largest cloud computing platform in the world. AWS dominated 29% of the market in the first quarter of 2025, considerably ahead of the second-largest cloud provider, Microsoft, with a 22% share.

You might also be surprised to know that AWS, not e-commerce, is Amazon's most profitable business. In 2024, although AWS contributed just about 14% to Amazon's net sales, it brought in a whopping 54% of the company's operating income.

Not surprisingly, Amazon wants to make the most of its largest profit driver and is therefore going all out on AWS. It is aggressively rolling out new AWS features and products, and expects to spend nearly $100 billion this year primarily on its AI and AWS infrastructure. That should ensure Amazon remains at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry -- the cloud computing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.4% between 2025 and 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Meanwhile, Amazon is expanding its fulfillment and transportation network for e-commerce and investing in technologies like automation and robotics to cut costs and improve delivery times and consumer experiences.

Amazon already dominates two huge markets globally (e-commerce and cloud computing). With CEO Andy Jassy now laser-focused on AI, even recently calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime" business opportunity, buying Amazon stock now could generate big returns for investors in the coming years.

