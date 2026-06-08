2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now as Strong Jobs Data Delays Fed Rate Cuts

Markets are under pressure even as the headlines appear overwhelmingly positive. Going by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the stronger-than-expected May jobs report shows an improving picture in the U.S. labor market, with payroll growth of 172,000 and the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%. However, what would normally be viewed as a positive development for the economy has also reduced expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

More specifically, inflation is currently above the Federal Reserve's long-term target. Consumer prices were running at an annual rate of 3.8% in April, nearly double the Fed's 2% objective, showing persistent price pressures across the economy.

In such circumstances, the market's reaction reflects a shift in focus from economic growth to monetary policy. A resilient labor market suggests that consumer spending and overall economic activity remain healthy. At the same time, it raises concerns that inflationary pressures could prove more persistent than policymakers had hoped. If inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's target, the central bank may have less urgency to ease policy.

As a result, investors have been reassessing the "higher-for-longer" interest-rate scenario. The Federal Reserve left its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at a target range of 3.50%-3.75% at its most recent meeting, maintaining a restrictive policy stance as policymakers monitor inflation risks.

Why Quality Growth Stocks Stand Out

This shift has created a challenging backdrop for highly valued and speculative growth stocks, particularly those whose valuations depend heavily on distant future earnings. As Treasury yields move higher and expectations for monetary easing are pushed out, investors have become increasingly selective.

In this environment, capital is gravitating toward companies that combine growth with strong fundamentals. Businesses with durable earnings growth, healthy balance sheets and consistent cash flow generation are generally better positioned to navigate market volatility than companies whose valuations rely primarily on future promises.

Here are two stocks from two of 2026's fastest-growing sectors that investors may want to consider as markets adapt to a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment.

Zscaler: Benefiting From the Shift to AI-Driven Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity remains one of the most resilient areas of enterprise technology spending in 2026 and Zscaler ZS is well-positioned to capitalize on that trend. ZS recently reported fiscal 2026 third-quarter results that topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both fronts. Management also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, reflecting healthy customer demand and continued momentum across its Zero Trust security platform.

Zscaler is benefiting from rising demand for zero trust security as enterprises expand cloud, hybrid work and AI initiatives. The company continues to broaden its platform through metered usage offerings, AI-focused controls and the Z-Flex program, which supports larger multi-year commitments and improves revenue visibility. Portfolio expansion through acquisitions with the likes of SquareX, SPLX and Red Canary adds capabilities in security operations, browser security and AI security and governance capabilities.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is expected to report fiscal 2026 earnings growth of 23.2% on revenue growth of 24.5%. Based on short-term price targets offered by 42 analysts, the average price target represents an increase of 47.9% from Zscaler’s last closing price of $130.78.



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Palantir: Turning AI Adoption Into Real Revenues

Palantir PLTR continues to emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries of enterprise and government AI adoption. The company recently expanded its commercial AI ecosystem through new partnerships announced at AIPCon 10, including a collaboration with Google Cloud that integrates Google's Gemini models into Palantir's platform. Management also announced new customer wins across legal, construction and insurance markets, further broadening its commercial footprint.

Beyond the commercial market, Palantir remains deeply entrenched in government AI initiatives. The company continues to benefit from large public-sector contracts, including a recently awarded $1 billion Department of Homeland Security agreement and ongoing expansion of AI-driven decision platforms across government agencies. Palantir reported triple-digit U.S. revenue growth in its latest quarter, demonstrating that AI demand is translating into tangible business results rather than speculative future opportunities.

This Zacks Rank #2 stock is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 98.7% on revenue growth of 78.7%. Based on short-term price targets offered by 26 analysts, the average price target represents an increase of 43.7% from Zscaler’s last closing price of $135.53. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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