2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Global spending on information technology is expected to reach nearly $5.4 billion in 2025, driven primarily by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). This massive wave of investment is creating long-term opportunities for businesses that can scale with these digital shifts. Companies with robust competitive advantages and proven business models are positioned to benefit most from this trend.

As this trend accelerates, here's why these two growth stocks can prove to be exceptional buy-and-hold picks for the next decade.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) remains a leading player in the social media and digital advertising landscape, and it's now accelerating its investment in AI infrastructure to drive the next phase of growth.

Meta's core business is a cash-generating machine that can fund future growth opportunities. In the second quarter of 2025 (ending June 30), revenues rose 22% year over year to $47.5 billion, with an operating margin of 43% and free cash flow of $8.5 billion.

It is indisputable that digital advertising remains the primary driver of growth. Meta is leveraging advanced AI technologies to enhance ad targeting and recommendations as well as user engagement across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, strengthening its digital advertising business.

The company serves over 3.4 billion daily active users and uses AI models, including Andromeda, GEM, and Lattice, to enhance ad conversions and pricing across its applications, resulting in stronger monetization.

Its push beyond its core apps into newer platforms may also begin to generate fresh advertising growth. Threads has already surpassed 350 million users, and ads are starting to appear across its feed. Advertisements are also being introduced in the status and channels features of WhatsApp. Business messaging is scaling, with U.S. click-to-message revenue up more than 40% year over year in the second quarter.

Meta is also rolling out subscriptions for WhatsApp channels -- a feature that can help businesses connect with over 1.5 billion daily active users who visit the channels. Meta AI, a consumer-facing AI-powered assistant integrated into its app ecosystem, has already built a user base of over 1 billion monthly active users. Besides improving user engagement through personalized recommendations and enhanced content discovery, it can also become a new monetization avenue in the coming quarters.

The tech giant is aggressively investing to expand its AI infrastructure. Meta expects capital expenditures of $66 billion to $72 billion in 2025, with even higher figures in 2026 as it builds AI data centers to support advanced AI models. While this may affect margins and cash flows in the near term, the long-term payoff of leveraging in-house AI capabilities to strengthen the core business may be exceptionally impressive.

Meta's shares trade at a rich valuation of nearly 28.5 times forward earnings. While the company's growth to date has been awe-inspiring, this may be just the beginning of an AI-powered multiyear growth story. Hence, considering Meta's scale, cash generation potential, and AI investments, the stock remains an attractive choice for the next decade.

Amazon

E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is also doubling down on cloud computing, advertising, and AI to fuel its next chapter of growth.

The company's core business is strong, and it clearly has enough financial flexibility to fund future growth opportunities: Amazon's revenue increased 13.3% year over year to $167.7 billion while operating income soared 31% year over year to $19.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending June 30). The company also reported trailing-12-month free cash flow of $18.2 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing business, accounted for 30% of the global cloud infrastructure services market in the second quarter of 2025, up from 29% in the prior quarter. With 85% to 90% of global IT spend focused on the on-premises environment and enterprises increasingly shifting workloads to the cloud, there is huge scope for AWS to grow in the coming years.

AWS revenue grew 17.5% year over year to $30.9 billion in the second quarter. The business has now reached an annualized run rate of $123 billion.

AWS had a backlog worth $195 billion at the end of the second quarter, reflecting strong demand for Amazon's infrastructure and AI services. AWS is giving customers the use of Nvidia's cutting-edge graphics processing units as well as its own custom chip, Trainium2, to ensure better performance and lower costs to clients running AI workloads.

Additionally, Amazon Bedrock (a fully managed service enabling clients to build and scale generative AI applications on AWS) is adding several leading large language models like Anthropic's Claude and the company's own model, Nova.

Amazon's e-commerce business is also speeding up, especially as the company leverages automation and robotics to improve cost efficiencies, which could boost margins. Faster delivery is becoming a significant competitive advantage in the e-commerce market. In the second quarter, the company delivered 30% more items on the same day or the next day in the U.S. than it had in the same period last year. The company is planning to expand this same-day and next-day delivery to over 4,000 smaller U.S. towns by the end of 2025.

Finally, advertising is fast becoming a major growth catalyst. Amazon's advertising revenues grew 22% in the second quarter of 2025 to $15.7 billion. With proprietary shopping, browsing, and streaming data secured from its platforms, advertisers can optimize their efforts, leading to improved outcomes. Advertising is proving ever more effective on platforms such as its retail marketplace, Prime Video, Fire TV, Twitch, and live sports.

Despite the many tailwinds, Amazon's shares trade at 34.6 times forward earnings, which is not cheap. But considering AWS's growth, fueled by rising AI adoption and improving e-commerce and advertising businesses, the stock may be attractive to investors seeking long-term growth opportunities.

