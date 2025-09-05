2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Key Points Uber's performance metrics are soaring, but even its most advanced markets remain underpenetrated.

Veeva Systems reached a milestone this year and is well on its way to hitting its long-term performance goals.

It's been a terrific year for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). Amid a period of Wall Street volatility and persistent macroeconomic threats posed by President Donald Trump's trade policies, both companies have outperformed the broader market.

Some might look at Uber's and Veeva's performance this year and conclude that there's little upside left for these high-flying stocks. But that's not the case, at least not for those willing to hold onto their shares for the next 10 years. Here's why these companies' long-term prospects look attractive.

1. Uber Technologies

After years of struggling with net losses and facing legal and regulatory challenges, Uber has overcome these obstacles and become a highly profitable growth stock. And the company has not slowed down this year. It's hard to find a single meaningful metric in the company's financial results that isn't moving in the right direction. In the second quarter, revenue grew by 18% year over year to $12.7 billion, while net income rose 33% to $1.4 billion.

Uber's free cash flow also experienced healthy 44% growth, reaching $2.5 billion. All that is thanks to the rapidly rising demand for its services. Gross bookings, monthly users, and the number of trips all went up significantly. It also didn't hurt that the company is somewhat insulated from the direct impacts of tariffs, as its services don't rely on imported goods.

Uber's business model is finally paying off, and it could just be the beginning. Management still sees significant opportunities to expand its platform. As CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during its second-quarter earnings conference call:

In our top 10 markets, for consumers who are 18 years and older, only about 20% of them come to us on a monthly basis. So there's a ton of audience that we can continue expanding into. And at this point, we're not seeing any signal whatsoever that audience growth is slowing down.

Further, Uber is partnering with some self-driving vehicle companies. Rides (or food deliveries) using autonomous vehicles are available in some cities, sometimes exclusively through Uber's platform. The rise of autonomous cars isn't a threat to Uber -- it's an opportunity. That, combined with its large remaining addressable market and the steady demand for its services, paints a bright future for the company.

2. Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems isn't the biggest name in the cloud-based software industry -- not by a long shot. However, it has found tremendous success by focusing on serving companies in the life sciences industry, which have unusual demands that generic software solutions can hardly meet. Veeva Systems' financial results this year, and in general, have been excellent. In its fiscal 2026 second quarter (which ended on July 31), its revenues grew by 17% year over year to $789.1 million, while net income also climbed by 17% to $200.3 million.

Veeva Systems has also achieved a goal it set several years ago: to have an annual revenue run rate of $3 billion by 2025. When it has set similar long-term targets in the past, it has generally achieved them. Now, management has a goal of doubling that by 2030 -- so the company is betting that it will achieve a compound annual growth rate of at least 14.9% on revenues over the next five years.

In my view, that's doable for the company, especially as it seizes on the opportunities in the ever-expanding life sciences industry and its growing need for cloud-based solutions. Veeva Systems is also adding AI capabilities to its platform to enhance its clients' productivity, an initiative that could yield significant long-term benefits. And in addition to these growth avenues, Veeva Systems benefits from a competitive moat due to the high switching costs of moving to a rival provider. The company looks well positioned to outperform the market once again in the next decade.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

