2 Growth Mutual Funds to Buy as Bank Meltdown Fears Ebb

Markets have been on an uptrend lately, as the recent easing of bank meltdown worries has been a welcome development. This is because it signals that the economic environment is improving, which bode well for investors.

With improved investor confidence, more money can be invested in stocks, bonds, and other securities, leading to higher returns. Therefore, it is safe to say that this news is positive for the market, as it could lead to higher returns and more stability.

The recent debacle at Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) sent shockwaves across the financial sector, leading to a meltdown and causing a sharp decline in stock price. It involved the mismanagement of funds from a high-profile venture capital firm, resulting in losses of over $1 billion for the investor. This raised questions about corporate governance and accountability within SVB, which had failed to monitor its investments.

With the Federal Reserve stepping in and assuring depositors that their deposits are secure, the chances of a bank run have been significantly reduced. However, the situation is still far from ideal, as bigger banks have been forced to take over the ailing ones in order to keep the sector afloat. This assures depositors that their money is safe and secure, even during times of financial distress.

Moreover, Fed's decision to pause raising interest rates is a positive sign for the market. In the current economic climate, market participants are not expecting a rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets in May. This is due to a number of factors, such as weak economic data and global uncertainty about inflationary pressure.

Investors can take advantage of lower borrowing costs and increased liquidity in the markets. This will help boost economic growth and create a more stable environment for businesses, which could lead to higher stock prices. Additionally, the pause could benefit those looking to invest in long-term assets, as it will give them more time to make informed decisions about their investments. Overall, the Fed’s rate pause is a positive development that should benefit investors and businesses alike.

Given such positives, it’s prudent for astute investors to place their bets on growth mutual funds for now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without the several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Thus, we have selected two such mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, require minimum initial investments of less than $5000, and have a low expense ratio.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund FDEGX: The pursuit of capital appreciation is the goal of FDEGX. It generally invests in common stocks of local and international companies that management feels have the potential for rapid profits or sales development. It concentrates on investments in medium-sized businesses, although it may also make significant investments in bigger or smaller businesses. In January and December, dividends and capital gains are paid twice a year.

Jean Park has been the lead manager of FDEGX since Aug 15, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS IN (3.3%), AUTOZONE INC (3.2%) and METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIO (3%) as of Nov 30, 2022.

FDEGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are both 8.5%. Its net expense ratio is 0.8% compared to the category average of 1.1%. FDEGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

MFS Core Equity Fund MRGRX invests in stocks of firms that the adviser feels have above-average earnings growth potential in comparison to other companies (growth companies).The fund also invests, in stocks of companies that the adviser believes are undervalued in comparison to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a mix of growth and value companies.

Joseph G. MacDougall, has been the lead manager of MRGRX since Apr 30, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (6.1%), Microsoft Corp. (5.6%) and Alphabet Inc. (3.4%) as of Nov 30, 2022.

MRGRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 9.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.7% compared to the category average of 0.8%. MRGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FDEGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MRGRX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.