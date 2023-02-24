2 Great REITs for Long-Term Investors to Buy Right Now

Real estate was one of the worst-performing stock market sectors in 2022, and this has created some excellent long-term investment opportunities. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss their favorite REIT opportunities now -- and there's a good chance you haven't heard of at least one of them.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Life Storage

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Life Storage wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Life Storage. The Motley Fool recommends Life Storage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.