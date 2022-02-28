2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy in March

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the current state of the stock market amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions. The episode then breaks down two growth stocks that investors might want to consider buying in March and beyond.

Stocks fell through late afternoon trading on Monday, as the U.S. and other nations pressure Russia with heavier sanctions to curb its continued invasion of Ukraine. The impact on the Russian economy is already being felt and the hope is the potential economic pain and turmoil will end the fighting.

As of Monday afternoon, reports said that a Ukrainian delegation had held cease-fire talks with Russian officials in Belarus. The talks are hopefully a sign of some progress, but they have hardly stopped the fighting, as Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities continues.

Clearly, the geopolitical situation is complicated and it’s extremely difficult to predict what might happen next. That said, Wall Street has proven it is willing to buy stocks and step in when it feels the selling has been overdone, even amid the conflict, which was highlighted by the strong bounce back to end last week.

Investors have already priced in some of the Russia and Ukraine situation, as well as the projected rise in interest rates, with the Nasdaq down around 16% from its highs and the S&P 500 down 10%. Plus, the U.S. economy has continued to show signs of strength, even with 40-year high inflation. Some of this positivity is made clear when assessing the impressive outlook for S&P 500 revenue, margins, and earnings in 2022 and 2023.

Therefore, those with investment horizons that extend well beyond the next six months or a year might decide to buy stocks. Deciding to stay exposed to equities is made easier by comparison since the 10-year U.S. Treasury will remain historically low even when the Fed finally raises its core rate. Investors are left with few options outside of equities in order to combat 7% inflation even if the 10-year climbed to 3% or 4%, up from its current 1.85%.

The first of the two growth stocks up today is global credit card firm Mastercard Incorporated MA. The payments giant has in recent years bolstered its fintech offerings.

Most recently, Mastercard has pushed into the booming buy now, pay later space, and spent to gain solid exposure to the broader cryptocurrency world. Mastercard is coming off a strong 2021 and its outlook showcases the crucial role credit cards and digital payments play in the economy.

CrowdStrike CRWD is a cloud-focused cybersecurity firm that aims to protect endpoints and cloud workloads. CRWD has expanded through acquisitions to help it attract more customers as hacking and cyber security breaches cost trillions of dollars annually.

CrowdStrike stock has been hit hard as part of the broader wave of growth selling. But some investors might find it attractive at its current levels, with CRWD set to release its Q4 FY22 financial results on March 9.

