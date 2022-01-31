2 Great Dividend Stocks to Watch in 2022

In a recent episode of "Real Talk" on Motley Fool Live, Fool.com contributors and real estate investing experts Matt Frankel and Jason Hall shared some of their favorite real estate investment trusts, or REITs, for 2022. In this clip from the show, recorded on Jan. 14, hear why Hall is a fan of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) and Frankel is bullish on EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) right now.

Matt Frankel: This is kind of a wildcard pick. Either something that doesn't fit into those categories or something that you had a second favorite in one of these categories that you feel strongly about?

Jason Hall: I'm going to go with Tanger Factory Outlets here so ticker SKT. The reason I want to go with Tanger is because we were talking earlier before the show. Matt and a handful of my favorites are in retail, and I don't want to just talk about one. I think even though the stock price has largely recovered, Tanger is in a really interesting position where I think in the next couple of years it's going to shift to growth mode.

We know five years ago this was a burden company with a lot of debt, had to fix, it had some bad assets that needed to unload. It's lean and mean now and it's really operating very well. I think they're going to grow from here. I really think so and that's why I wanted to mention it.

Frankel: My last one is EPR Properties. They are an experiential REIT. Currently, they have a lot of movie theaters they are actively trying to diversify away from that. Their balance sheet looks fantastic. They have over a billion dollars of liquidity and they are a very small REIT. They are trying to focus on, let me see where it is, several different property types that look really interesting to me over the next few years.

If you look here, Golf entertainment complexes, TopGolf is already one of their top tenants. Casino resorts, ski parks, Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) is a major tenant of theirs. Waterpark lodging, if you've ever been to one of those indoor waterparks, you can go to in the winter that have hotels. They like those properties.

There's just a big list of properties, $100 billion dollar addressable market, and they are the only REIT that is focused on experiential real estate. I like that one going forward, and they pay monthly dividends, something like a 6% yield right now.

Jason Hall owns EPR Properties and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns EPR Properties and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, and Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.