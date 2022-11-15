2 Great Dividend Stocks on Sale in the 2022 Bear Market

There is no shortage of stocks that have fallen by 30%, 50%, or even more from their recent highs, but that also means no shortage of opportunities for long-term investors to take advantage. In this video, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Matt Frankel, CFP®, discuss two of their favorite bargain-priced dividend stocks to buy right now.

**Stock prices in this video were the midday prices of Nov. 4, 2022. This video was published on Nov. 14, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in EPR Properties. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.