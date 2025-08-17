2 Great Dividend Stocks for the Long Haul You'll Likely Wish You Bought 10 Years From Now

Key Points Tractor Supply delivers a modest but well-supported dividend backed by a resilient rural retail niche.

Starbucks offers a higher yield, but its payout ratio exceeds earnings, leaving investors dependent on management's business turnaround plan.

Both dividend stocks look attractive for their own unique reasons.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have both established themselves as dependable dividend payers. Yet, their strengths, risks, and income profiles could not be more different. Tractor Supply, the leading rural retailer, has a smaller yield but comes with a track record of measured growth and strong coverage. Coffee giant Starbucks offers a richer payout but faces questions about its sustainability.

Let's take a look at how each company's dividend stacks up today, consider the underlying business trends that support (or challenge) those payouts, and explore what income-focused investors should keep in mind before committing capital for the long haul. Choosing whether to invest in either of these companies isn't just about their dividend yield today. It's more complex than that. So, let's dig into what makes each of these dividend stocks unique and attractive in their own right.

Tractor Supply: steady fundamentals and a sustainable payout

Based on its stock price today, Tractor Supply offers investors a dividend yield of about 1.5%, paying $0.92 annually (the quarterly payment currently stands at $0.23). Importantly, the company has a payout ratio of just 44%, leaving plenty of room for the company to pay shareholders quarterly while reinvesting in its operations and repurchasing shares.

In addition, a low payout ratio like this enables the rural retailer to maintain these practices while continuing to raise its dividend over time. Indeed, with 16 consecutive years of dividend increases, Tractor Supply has demonstrated a commitment to rewarding shareholders with a growing stream of cash in a disciplined fashion.

Another key factor making Tractor Supply look attractive is its loyalty program, Neighbor's Club. The program now has 41 million members. Highlighting its importance, 80% of its sales come from members. This program drives repeat visits and helps the company better target promotions. It's a quiet advantage that supports the company's growth story and ultimately its dividend growth prospects.

Tractor Supply's business has been resilient, benefiting from steady demand in rural and suburban markets. Its focus on rural lifestyle products, store expansion, and customer loyalty programs has provided a reliable growth engine.

Starbucks: higher yield but more risk

Starbucks pays a dividend yield of roughly 2.6% as of this writing. Its quarterly payments total $2.44 annually. While the payout is more generous than Tractor Supply's, there's more risk to it. This is evidenced by the fact that the company's payout ratio currently exceeds 100% of earnings. That means the coffee giant is currently paying more in dividends than it earns, raising questions about the dividend's long-term sustainability at this level unless profits improve.

At the moment, the business doesn't look great on the surface. In its most recent quarter, Starbucks reported generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share of $0.49, compared with a quarterly dividend of $0.61. Management has also notably opted not to provide full-year 2025 guidance as it works through plans to revitalize its business. So, for now, we just have to hope the company's slow revenue growth (sales increased just 2% year over year in the company's most recent quarter) will pick back up soon.

Despite rough fundamentals at the moment, management is confident about the company's future. It believes its current negative sales trends are only temporary. Under new leadership, Starbucks is working to simplify its menu, speed up service, and modernize operations. If these efforts are successful and uncertainty is replaced by excitement, the stock price could benefit and the dividend will likely get robust support from growing earnings.

For now, however, the higher yield comes with greater uncertainty. But that doesn't mean investors should rule Starbucks out. The higher yield helps make up for some of the uncertainty. Additionally, the stock price could jump if the company starts demonstrating a successful turnaround.

The verdict on both of these dividend stocks? They make a dynamic pair when bought together. For investors seeking a reliable, lower-risk income stream backed by a durable business model, Tractor Supply is a great dividend investment idea. Its modest dividend yield is backed by a durable business, a long history, and excellent financials. Starbucks, on the other hand, offers a higher yield and the potential for a jump in the stock price if management's efforts to revitalize the business are successful.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short October 2025 $60 calls on Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

