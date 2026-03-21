2 Great Dividend-Paying Oil Stocks to Buy as Oil Surges

Key Points

Chevron has demonstrated a multi-decade commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders.

Diamondback's operations are insulated from international conflict, and it offers investors a combination of a growing base dividend, opportunistic share repurchases, and variable dividends.

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A multi-decade history of hiking its dividend makes this energy stalwart a great consideration

Scott Levine (Chevron): While the 3.6% forward dividend yield is certainly nothing to sneeze at, this one figure belies another number that speaks a lot louder to the Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock's allure as a passive income investment: the multi-decade dividend increase streak.

For 39 consecutive years, Chevron has maintained annual dividend increases, a feat few companies can claim, let alone energy stocks. Over the past four decades, there have been booms and busts in energy prices, and all the while, Chevron has continued to raise its dividend. This achievement speaks to management's prowess in maintaining its financial health during periods of lower energy prices.

Of course, it's not simply that the company has achieved a 39-year streak of hiking its dividend higher that should encourage prospective investors. During a recent investor presentation, Chevron asserted that it will reach breakeven for 2026 to 2030, including dividend and capital expenditures, even if the oil benchmark Brent crude falls to $50 per barrel.

While some of Chevron's upstream operations may be affected by the conflict in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, it's important to note the company's expansive global footprint, including in the Bakken Formation and Permian Basin in the United States, as well as in the Gulf of Mexico. Beyond the U.S., Chevron operates in numerous regions, including Guyana, Venezuela, West Africa, and Australia.

For a conservative passive income play, Chevron stock is a great option.

A dividend-paying oil company trading at a highly attractive valuation

Lee Samaha (Diamondback Energy): Whether the recent spike in the oil price proves sustainable or not, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) is a good value stock to buy. The reality is, it's extremely hard to predict where oil prices will be in the future, let alone play the guessing game about where geopolitical conflict is headed or the state of shipping energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, we do know that oil is often produced in less stable regions and is susceptible to price volatility. We also know that Diamondback Energy produces energy in the U.S., with a major focus on the Permian Basin, is conservatively run with an investment-grade balance sheet, generates a steady stream of cash, and has a $4.20 base dividend (currently yielding 2.4%) protected even if oil drops to $37 a barrel.

Management estimates that its free cash flow (FCF) in 2026 could range from $3.1 billion at an oil price of $50 a barrel to $6.7 billion at $80 a barrel. To put those figures into context, based on the current market cap, those figures would put Diamondback on 17.6 times FCF in 2026 at $50 a barrel, ranging to 7.7 times FCF at $80 a barrel. The current price is about $110 a barrel.

All told, the risk looks skewed to the upside for the stock. There's no guarantee the price of oil will stay high. Still, you would have to believe it will fall substantially to avoid making the oil stock look like a good value investment.

Should you fuel your passive income stream with Diamondback Energy and Chevron stocks now?

Since investing goals vary, there's no single stock that will appeal to everyone. That said, Chevron stock will appeal to those looking to balance passive income with reduced risk exposure. On the other hand, investors looking for a value option will find Diamondback Energy more alluring right now.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.