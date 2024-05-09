2 GQG Partners' Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

GQG Partners oversees investments in emerging market equities for a range of clients worldwide. Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, GQG Partners prioritizes client alignment, adaptability and diverse perspectives. GQG Partners focuses on achieving excellence by promoting independent thinking, continuous growth and upholding cultural values. Their mutual funds provide opportunities to invest in emerging market equities with an emphasis on diversification to manage risks effectively. With assets under management exceeding $143 billion, GQG Partners mutual funds are a trusted option for investments.

Nonetheless, investing in GQG Partners mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen two GQG Partners mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

GQG Partners Global Quality Equity GQRRX fund invests in equity securities across multiple countries, including the United States, with a substantial portion allocated to non-U.S. companies.

Rajiv Jain has been the lead manager of GQRRX since Mar 29, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (7.9%), NVIDIA Corp. (7.7%) and Microsoft Corp. (6.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

GQRRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.6% and 15.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%. GQRRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

GQG Partners US Select Quality Eq GQERX fund invests in equity securities of U.S. companies. GQERX advisors also invest in equity securities of foreign companies across developed and emerging markets, including IPOs.

Brian Kersmanc has been the lead manager of GQERX since Jun 1, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (8.5%), Meta Platforms, Inc. (7.6%) and Eli Lilly and Co (6.9%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

GQERX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.2% and 18.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. GQERX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

