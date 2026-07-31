2 Glass Products Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry

The Zacks Glass Products industry is poised to benefit from the rising demand for glass, both as a packaging option and for use in construction. This is backed by its endless recyclability and sustainability benefits. Growing demand for energy-efficient, smart windows or smart glass panels will be another catalyst for the industry going forward.Companies like OI and APOG are expected to gain from efforts to capitalize on this demand by boosting capacity and introducing innovative products to the market.

About the Industry

The Zacks Glass Products industry comprises companies that manufacture and sell glass products. O produces glass containers for packaging beverages, food and pharmaceuticals. Another player in the industry offers coated and high-performance glass used in customized window and wall systems. It caters to the construction industry, ranging from commercial and multi-family residential to institutional buildings. It also provides coated glass for picture framing, wall décor and display applications. Nowadays, companies that make glass for buildings offer smart glass windows using artificial intelligence to adjust and suitably increase access to natural light while minimizing heat and glare. Some have developed electrokinetic technology that can be retrofitted on any glass, enabling buildings to cut energy consumption and save on heating and cooling costs.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Glass Products Industry

Glass Packaging Gaining Popularity: Glass is increasingly becoming the packaging choice for customers, given its endless recyclability without a loss in quality. More than 80% of recycled bottles are used in making new bottles. This also helps negate the need for raw materials. Every ton of recycled glass saves 1,400 pounds of sand, 430 pounds of soda ash and 400 pounds of limestone/dolomite. As consumers are becoming more aware of their environmental footprint, a sharp spike in demand is noticed for refillable bottles, which offer the most sustainable and economical rigid packaging option. Manufacturers are focusing on improving their products by reducing the weight of the bottles for more convenient handling. Also, premium cosmetic and beverage brands are opting for glass to differentiate their products through packaging and ensure quality maintenance.



Demand in the Construction Sector Holds Promise: In recent years, the use of glass gained popularity in construction as a sustainable alternative to traditional building materials, including wood and bricks, owing to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight, immense strength and environmentally friendly factor. Glass increases the influx of natural light in the building, reduces energy consumption, minimizes carbon emissions and enhances the aesthetic appeal of structures. Rising construction activities across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors are likely to fuel the glass products industry’s growth. Increasing investments in the renovation or modernization of the existing infrastructure will also drive the industry’s growth. Various governments are introducing favorable policies and granting incentives to promote green construction to minimize greenhouse emissions and energy consumption, which bodes well for the industry.

Technological Innovation is the Key: Some players revolutionized the industry by bringing smart glass panels or smart windows to the market. These innovative products are designed to enable people to lead healthier and more productive lives by increasing access to daylight and views while minimizing glare and heat from the sun and keeping occupants comfortable. These products also help cut down on energy consumption from lighting and HVAC, thus reducing carbon emissions.



Pricing, Improving Efficiency to Offset Cost Inflation: The industry is witnessing rising costs for transportation, chemical and fuel, and supply-chain headwinds. Therefore, industry players are increasingly focusing on pricing actions and cost reduction and resorting to automation in manufacturing to boost productivity and efficiency.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Glass Products industry is a two-stock group within the broader Industrial Products sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #11, which places it in the top 4% of the 246 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish prospects in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present two Glass Products stocks for investors’ consideration, it is worth looking at the industry’s stock-market performance and its valuation picture.

Industry Versus S&P 500 & Sector

The Glass Products industry has underperformed the S&P 500 and the sector in the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively declined 30.6% against the Industrial Products sector’s gain of 17.5%. The S&P 500 composite has risen 21.7% during the said time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, a commonly used multiple for valuing Glass Products companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 4.37X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.32X and the Industrial Products sector’s 20.01X. This is shown in the charts below.

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (TTM)

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (TTM)

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 9.42X and as low as 3.53X, the median being 5.20X.

2 Glass Products Stocks to Watch

Apogee: The company has been benefiting from the strong performance of its Architectural Services segment, which is gaining on improved pricing and product mix, reflecting its strategic shift toward more premium products. The company’s strong project pipeline and recent order trends bode well. Apogee's ongoing efforts to reduce costs and enhance productivity are expected to bolster margins in the coming quarters. Its solid balance sheet provides additional support. Earlier this month, Apogee acquired Kalwall Companies. This deal is expected to solidify APOG’s Architectural Glass segment. Apogee expects this deal to yield $4 million of operational cost synergies by the end of fiscal 2029. Moreover, Kalwall is expected to generate $85 million in revenues within the first 12 months of the deal completion. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%, with a long-term margin target of 20%. The deal is also expected to be accretive to the company’s adjusted earnings in the first year of completion. APOG shares have gained 9.8% in the past three months.

The Minneapolis, MN-based entity has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for fiscal 2027 has moved up 3% to $2.96 per share over the past 60 days. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 12%. Apogee currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price & Consensus: APOG

O-I Glass: The company continues to invest in joint ventures, incremental capacity, and acquisitions to benefit from the growing demand for glass packaging due to increasing consumer preference for healthy, premium and sustainable products for food and beverage. O-I Glass is currently implementing the first phase of its Fit to Win initiative. This program is expected to reduce redundant production capacity, optimize the network and streamline costs in areas such as selling, general and administrative expenses. The program delivered $300 million of benefits in 2025, higher than the expected $250 million. Year to date, gross savings totaled $115 million or $85 million net savings. OI expects approximately $200 million of Fit to Win benefits in 2026 and at least $650 million over 2024-2027. This is expected to drive higher earnings, enhance economic profit and strengthen free cash flow.

Perrysburg, OH-based O-I Glass manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers, primarily in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific. OI has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 7.3%. O-I Glass currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Price & Consensus: OI

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.