The ‘2-Fund’ Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s Ideal Investment Strategy

Making a million dollars through your investment portfolio sounds like a dream too good to come true, but with the right strategy you could turn this dream into reality. To do so, however, you might want to seek out some expert advice.

For this, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better tutor than Warren Buffett. His advice to investors, especially when it comes to retirement planning, is to opt for low-cost, broad-market index funds and maintain a long-term perspective. This philosophy is encapsulated in what he calls as the “2-Fund” portfolio strategy.

What Is the 2-Fund Portfolio?

Investing can be tricky, so let Buffett help you keep it simple. Here are some key takeaways from his 2-fund portfolio strategy:

Buffett’s 2-Fund portfolio advocates for a 90:10 asset allocation between an S&P 500 Index fund and short-term United States Treasury government bonds.

In a letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett shared that he had instructed the trustee managing funds for his wife’s benefit to invest 10% in short-term government bonds and 90% in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund, such as those offered by Vanguard.

Some investors lovingly call this a lazy portfolio due to its straightforward structure, requiring minimal research and maintenance.

It still provides basic diversification across asset classes by including both stocks and bonds. For example, a 2-fund portfolio could be a total stock market index fund and a total bond market index fund, which usually involves low-cost index funds, minimizing expense ratios.

Why Try the 2-Fund Strategy?

The 2-fund portfolio strategy is rooted in the principles of John Bogle, the founder of Vanguard and a proponent of low-cost index investing. Bogle famously said, “Investing is not nearly as difficult as it looks. Successful investing involves doing a few things right and avoiding serious mistakes.”

Buffett’s approach aligns with this philosophy, emphasizing simplicity and long-term success. Again, here are the key components:

S&P 500 Index Fund: This component provides exposure to the 500 largest publicly traded companies in America, covering a wide range of industries and offering growth potential.

Short-Term Government Bonds: These serve as a cash buffer, offering stability and reducing portfolio volatility during economic downturns or market corrections.

While the 2-fund portfolio is praised for its simplicity, it has faced criticism for its concentration in large-cap U.S. equities and lack of diversification into other asset classes like international stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs). Critics argue that this could increase risk and reduce diversification.

How Will Your Portfolio Perform?

A back-test study revealed that the 2-fund portfolio has a low failure rate of 2.3% in a 30-year retirement window using the 4% withdrawal rule. The inclusion of short-term U.S. Treasuries reduces portfolio volatility with only a minimal impact on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for target date funds and more.

Investors can easily implement this strategy with options available from asset managers like Vanguard, BlackRock, Schwab and Fidelity. For instance, the Vanguard 500 Index Investor (VFINX) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) can be used for the equity portion and the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VSBIX) or the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) for the fixed income portion.

Final Take To GO

Buffett’s 2-fund portfolio strategy offers a straightforward and effective approach to retirement investing. It’s easy to implement, low-cost and captures a significant portion of the S&P 500 Index’s returns with slightly lower volatility.

While it may lack diversification, it remains a viable option for those seeking a simple investment strategy. For those desiring greater diversification, a 60% total stock market and 40% total bond portfolio mix could be a reasonable alternative.

