2 Fuller & Thaler Mutual Funds to Buy for Optimum Returns

Founded in 1993 Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has redefined investment management by applying behavioral finance principles. Focusing on U.S. small-cap equities mutual funds and managing $17.58 billion in assets under management. Fuller & Thaler's ability to grasp and utilize the factors that impact market behavior makes its mutual funds great options for investment.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive year-to-date, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Sm-Cp Gr Inv FTXNX aims to invest most of its net assets in small-cap companies based in the United States. FTXNX advisors may invest a small portion of the net assets in real estate investment trusts as well.

Frederick W. Stanske has been the lead manager of FTXNX since Dec 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Super Micro Computer, Inc. (5.9%), e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (5.4%) and Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (4.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

FTXNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 9.2%, respectively. FTXNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Sm-Cp Eq Inv FTHNX seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-cap U.S.-based companies. FTHNX advisors choose to invest in companies that are incorporated, headquartered, and earn most of their revenues in the United States.

Frederick W. Stanske has been the lead manager of FTHNX since Oct 30, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Jabil Inc. (3.8%), Bank OZK (3.2%) and Medpace Holdings, Inc. (2.9%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

FTHNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.6% and 9.8%, respectively. FTHNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.03%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FTHNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FTXNX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.